President Christine Kangaloo has conferred senior counsel "silk" to 17 attorneys including her husband Kerwyn Garcia and brother Colin Kangaloo.
Among the recipients were Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Joan Honore- Paul and Independent Senator Anthony Vieira.
Two heads of State boards also received silk - Michael Quamina, chairman of Trinidad and Tobago Petroleum Holdings Ltd, Heritage and vice chairman of Caribbean Airlines and Terrence Bharath, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Angostura Holdings Ltd.
The ceremony took place at President’s House, St Ann's.
In attendance was Acting Chief Justice Allan Mendonca and Attorney General Reginald Armour.
The "silk" attorneys also had their spouses and relatives present at the ceremony.
SILK AWARDEES
1. Terrence Bharrath
2. Ronnie Bissessar
3. Rishi Dass
4. Ida Eversley
5. Kerwyn Garcia
6. John Heath
7. Joan Honore Paul
8. Colin Kangaloo
9. Larry Lalla
10. Lesley Ann Lucky- Samaroo
11. Jason Mootoo
12. Rajiv Persad
13. Michael Quamina
14. Ravi Rajcoomer
15. Dipnarine Rampersad
16. Bernard Shephard
17. Anthony Vieira