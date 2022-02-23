If businessman Leon Paria were alive today, he would likely have been the owner of a piece of automotive history, worth millions.
Instead, Paria became a murder statistic 20 years ago.
He had left his Santa Cruz home one morning in October, but never brought back the ingredients for the Sunday meal planned with his wife and two infant daughters.
His Toyota Rav4 was found abandoned in Sangre Grande the next day.
And his remains were found in the bushes outside of the town the next month.
Paria died in a year when kidnapping for ransom became a lucrative enterprise in Trinidad.
It was also the year when the murder count reached a then-outrageously high 171.
If we only knew how much worse it would get.
As with many of the killings happening now, Paria’s death was never solved, despite the best efforts of widowed wife Carol Paria.
For years, she tried to get the Homicide Bureau to continue digging for information leading to an arrest, indictment, prosecution and justice.
It never happened.
All these years later, Carol continues to operate the business she started with her husband, an auto air-conditioning service shop in San Fernando.
Their children have grown up and made their own lives.
She still maintains the family home in Santa Cruz, from which Leon Paria left that day to come back in a coffin six weeks later.
The car
Since the day of that 2002 murder, one of Leon Paria’s prized possessions, a 1973 model Porsche 911 Carrera RS, had been parked in the garage of the home—a piece of German engineering defying the island’s tropical weather.
This car is now famous in the world of high-performance automobile collectors and enthusiasts.
This is why.
In 1978, that Porsche was sold by Englishman John Waddell to a Trinidadian who shipped it to the island where it was registered as PY 5363.
And according to the certified copy, it was sold in 1989, and ended up in Paria’s hands four years later.
Carol Paria recalled when it was purchased by her husband.
“He just loved buying these vehicles. It was his passion. And he liked special cars (he also had a Pontiac Trans Am and Benz 380 SEL). I am not sure how he found the Porsche. He was not one to discuss things like this with me. I only knew of him buying the car after the fact,” she said.
Carol recalled that when her husband acquired the Porsche, it was not roadworthy.
“He said it was in some tall grass in Trincity. He did a lot of work to restore it, dash board, interior, painting, and mechanical things.”
And then it was back on the road.
Carol remembers the car winning “best of show” at a car show in Chaguanas.
How much Paria paid for the car, his wife never knew. It wasn’t something he discussed.
Then one day while heading along the highway, the engine began failing and Leon Paria had to nurse the Porsche home. He never got around to doing the repairs.
There was no Porsche sales company or technical support in the Caribbean at the time. So whatever needed fixing was out of Paria’s immediate reach.
He never drove it again.
And in the garage it remained.
Pedigree Porsche
Then someone killed Paria.
Over the years, Carol Paria would keep in touch with the police officers who were supposedly investigating the murder case.
“Up to five years after Leon died, I kept in contact, asking what was the latest, what did they find out. They always had a story, always had an excuse.
So I stopped calling. They were not interested,” she said.
But people were interested in that purple Porsche.
Carol Paria said she got many good offers for the vehicle, but she knew it was a collector’s item and worth a lot more money. So when an American came calling in 2016, persistent and offering much, much more, the Parias decided to sell.
And one day, one of the most potent memories of Leon Paria was towed away from the family home.
The vehicle was sent off to Florida, USA, and is now back in the UK.
But Carol Paria says she will never forget.
“I think of him almost every day because this was such a huge loss, of course.
This (article) may be a reminder to people. I want people to remember what was taken from us. If he was alive...things would have been much different,” she said.
Even the Parias underestimated the pedigree of the Porsche. The vehicle, the subject of a story on BBC’s Top Gear website, has been disassembled and is now in its sixth year of restoration.
The Trinidad RS
Dubbed the “Trinidad RS”, it is one of the most highly sought-after Porsches in the world.
Of the 1,590, only 16 “Royal Purple” Carrera RS 2.7 Tourings were ever built, and only seven of those were right-hand-drive. And only one car did not feature the “ducktail” rear spoiler. That’s the car Paria owned. It was the very last one to be produced.
According to the experts, despite having received a number of 1980s Miami Vice-style cosmetic modifications over its life in Trinidad, including the rear wing, alloy wheels, tinted windows and aftermarket seats and steering wheel, it was found to be an original survivor by Autofarm, the UK-based Porsche experts now restoring the vehicle.
We reached out to Autofarm yesterday for an update on the restoration.
We were told “the vehicle had been blasted and inspected”. All the preservation metal work has been completed and parts refurbished to keep everything as original as possible. The Trinidad RS has also had paint removed, taking it right back to the original colour it left the factory.
However, the rebuild is now on hold.
“It’s unfortunate, but we have encountered a number of problems along the way, albeit none to do with the Trinidad RS. The owner wasn’t in a position to move the build forward, but I think that will change shortly as discussions have reconvened,” Autofarm said.
Untouched, its value is upwards of 500,000 pounds. After restoration, it is expected to be worth more than one million pounds.
That’s right, an almost $10 million car was parked in the bush in Trincity.