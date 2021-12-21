crime

THE botched robbery on two prison officers at Claxton Bay resulted in a grim fate for the alleged criminals, both 18 years old.

One suspect was killed and the other was shot in the back and is hospitalised.

A senior police officer told the Express that the bullet is lodged in the spine of the injured suspect, and he has been rendered paralysed in the lower limbs.

Police said the alleged deceased bandit was identified as Israel Rommel Polo, 18, of Pangolo Road, Point Fortin.

His suspected accomplice, of Coconut Drive, La Romaine, is hospitalised in under police guard.

A police report said that at around 8.30 p.m. a prison officer, who is attached to the Golden Grove Prison, met one of his colleagues in the carpark of Annie's Roti Shop.

The colleague was seated in in a silver Kia Rio when two men armed with firearms, approached and announced a holdup.

The thieves robbed one of the prison officers of money and a cell phone, and the second prison officer of cellphone, cash and the vehicle.

One of the prison officers discharged his licensed firearm in the direction of the thieves as they attempted to escape in the car which they stole.

The thieves crashed the vehicle a short distance away.

One man died at the scene and the other was taken to seek medical attention.

The crime scene was visited by Inspectors Santana and Phillip, Sgt Ramlogan, and officers of St Margaret’s Police, Southern Division Task Force and Central Division Task Force and Prisons Officers.

Cpl Flavinney is continuing investigations.

