Police officers are being ‘groomed’ by members of the public into becoming corrupt, says Acting Police Commissioner Donald Jacob.
In a statement today, the Police Service detailed a visit on Wednesday with Jacob and officers of the Municipal Police Unit in San Fernando to deal with several issues, including the upcoming Christmas period.
According to the statement, Senior Supt Cecil Santana, who is in charge of the Municipal Police Unit in South, promised that his unit will work closely with the TTPS as the Christmas period approaches.
Jacob also addressed the issue of the misuse of police vehicles and the Extra Duty issue. He called on the senior officers in all Divisions to speak with their officers, saying that persons in public are good at “grooming” police officers to be in their pockets.
He said members of the public are not only to be blamed. He said police officers fall into the “grooming” and become corrupted. Jacob said a corrupted Commander can corrupt an entire Division.