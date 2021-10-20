A leak in the roof of the newly renovated Red House caused an embarrassing situation in which the Senate sitting had to be temporarily suspended during yesterday’s budget debate.
Social Development Minister Donna Cox was in full flight, speaking about how the ministry had inducted widows as a vulnerable group when suddenly she placed her hand on a forehead and said: “Excuse me, Madam President, I am getting wet here.”
Cox continued to touch her forehead as she said: “There is a leak.”
Senate President Christine Kangaloo then rose and said: “Honourable senators, the sitting is suspended for ten minutes.”
When the sitting resumed, Cox and all other speakers on the Government side spoke from their seats. They didn’t use the plexiglass speaking booth that was built to observe Covid safety protocols. It is only within that enclosure of the booth that Members can remove their masks to speak.
Parliamentarians confirmed that there are several leaks in the building, which was opened in January 2020.
Parliament officials said the Office of the Parliament is aware that there are outstanding remedial works to be undertaken on the building by the contractor through the project manager (UDeCOTT). “The Office of the Parliament has notified the client, which is the Office of the Prime Minister, as well as the project management of the leaks. Parliament continues to work closely with the client and project manager to ensure that all remedial works are undertaken to the satisfaction of the Parliament as the end user. The Office of the Parliament is meticulous about the maintenance of the home of the Parliament. But there are certain works which it cannot undertake because they are still under contractual arrangements as part of the restoration project. We will continue to work with the client and the project manager towards an early resolution of the problem,” the Parliament official stated.
Sources said condensation and clogged gutters have been ruled out and the contractor has been requested to undertake the necessary repairs over the weekend.
In a release yesterday, UDeCOTT said that it observed a “minor leak” emanating from the ceiling in the Senate Chamber.
“UdeCOTT is investigating the source of the leak and will take the necessary corrective action once the cause of the leak is determined. UDeCOTT is working with the Office of the Parliament to address issues that will arise from time to time, which will form part of its comprehensive maintenance plan.”
The release said a maintenance crew is based at the Red House, who are able to expeditiously address any issues if they arise, adding that, as is the case with any newly constructed or restored building, there will always be issues to be addressed.
Members of the UDeCOTT engineering team and maintenance crew are on the site aiming to fix the leak in short order, UDeCOTT said.