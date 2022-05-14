THE RIVER TOOK MANNIE

Based on the autopsy report on infant Kimani Francis, which showed death was caused by drowning, police investigators are now building a case of negligence that could lead to a charge of manslaughter against a person of interest in the case.
Whether the statements and evidence being collected by police will be sufficient to support such an indictment will be determined when the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is asked to review the file.
The police have already recorded two important statements from Kimani’s mother, Kimberly Charles, 21, explaining when and how she realised her child was missing, and from neighbour Zoi Quan Kep, who detailed what she did when she saw the boy walking alone, in diapers, along the roadway on Monday morning.
Quan Kep has since fled her rented home in Techier Village, Point Fortin, after residents threw bottles and stones at the house, and at least two people threatened to kill her.
Also crucial to the investigation were the witness statements of Heritage oil company workers who spotted the boy walking alone in the direction of a bridge spanning the Guapo River, in which his body would be found the next day.
The workers told police they assumed Kimani was with someone.
Police officers believe Kimani drowned at the bridge and his submerged body tumbled downstream over the course of the night during the low tide.
The water in the Guapo River in this area rises and falls with the ebb and flow of the tide in the Gulf of Paria, which is about 1.5 kilometres away.
The autopsy yesterday found that Kimani drowned, with evidence of mud and soil in his respiratory and digestive system. There was no evidence of physical or sexual assault, police officers were told.
There have been two instances in the past five years where a parent has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the drowning deaths of their children.
In July 2017, Atiba Gorkin, 35, of East Port of Spain, was charged with manslaughter after his son, Josiah “Messi” Gorkin, drowned while at the beach in Chaguaramas.
In October 2018, 21-year-old Rizapah Sterling, of Quarry Road, San Juan, was charged with manslaughter after his two-year-old daughter, Isiahilla, drowned at Chagville Beach, Chaguaramas.
‘I kill the child’
A separate investigation was launched on Thursday when a man who is mentally ill showed up at the Point Fortin Police Station, claiming he had killed “the child”, and that he was fed up of life.
The man was unable to give his Legal Aid attorney clear instructions, but police officers have begun interviewing people who last saw him to determine his whereabouts during the period between when Kimani went missing and the time he was found.
The man remained in custody last night.
Return to river
While Kimani’s autopsy was being performed at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, a team of homicide officers, with the help of members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, returned to the search area yesterday to collect information and anything of evidential value.
Team captain Vallence Rambharat, who had helped search for Kimani, said they had studied the tidal impact on the river before beginning the search.
He said when members of the search team were in the water looking for Kimani, they noted the strength of the water’s current moving downstream during the low tide.
It was the reason why, he said, the area of the river they searched at 2 a.m. on Tuesday, and found nothing, was the same spot the boy’s body was found eight hours later.
The river’s distance between the bridge and the spot where Kimani was found is about 250 metres.
Scepticism
There is deep scepticism over the finding that infant Kimani Francis drowned and there was no evidence on his little body that he had been assaulted before his death.
Immediately upon learning of the autopsy report, the people of Techier Village, and those following events across the country, asked the questions still left unanswered since Kimani’s Monday-morning disappearance.
People asked why there was no estimated time of death since there was widespread speculation during the search that he was alive somewhere near the river.
How could a two-year, eight-month-old child walk that far in diapers and bare feet on a hot asphalt road?
How could such a long period of time pass before the boy’s mother and other relatives knew he was missing?
Why didn’t the neighbour who saw the boy walk past her home on the way to his death not do more to help?
What the neighbour said
In a statement on social media on Tuesday, Quan Kep said she was unable to get to the child, as she was overweight and had a medical condition.
Quan Kep said she spotted the child, whom she did not immediately identify, as he was walking along the roadway with a piece of paper in hand.
Quan Kep said she was cooking when she walked outside to check on her puppy around 10.11 a.m. She said her house is located off the main road, but she had a clear view of the roadway.
“I happen to watch up and that was when I see a child on the road, barely two years old. He was wearing a diaper and was barefoot. He had some kind of paper in his hand,” she said.
“First thing I do, I take off my pot, then wake up my husband and find myself outside. My husband say it probably has a parent there, but I said no, I not taking that for an answer, and I called the police while I was trying to follow him,” she said.
Quan Kep said she was overweight and suffered from a medical condition which prevented her from running after the little boy.
She was far behind him, but didn’t take her eyes off the child, she said.
“I try to catch up and keep up to him. But at the end of the road we were on, there is a T at the end of it. He made a right, and by the time I made the right, I was still a way behind him. When I reach the T and turned right, I couldn’t see him, but I didn’t stop. I didn’t know his name or who he was, and I calling ‘boy’ and looking. There is a river there and I checked both sides of the river, but he was not there,” she said.
Quan Kep said she turned around and was walking back, when the police arrived around 10.27 a.m.
“I saw the police. They told me to go back home and wait, and they will go ahead and search. They couldn’t find him,” she said.
Police went door to door, searching for the relatives of the child, she said.
Up to yesterday, Kimani’s mother, Kimberly, had not spoken publicly about the events leading to her son walking out of the house.
She could not be reached by telephone yesterday, and did not speak with members of the media at the Forensic Science Centre.
But Kimani’s father, Emmanuel Francis, who also went to the Forensic Science Centre, said through a family friend that while he accepted the cause of death, he wanted to know when his son died. The funeral service for Kimani has not yet been planned.
Kimani’s last day
In an interview with the Express on Wednesday, Kimberly Charles’ boyfriend, Joshua Thomas, gave an account. He said that on Monday morning he was at his home in Cap-de-Ville, on a video call with Kimani’s mother, who was assisting him in preparing his resume, when the police knocked on her door and informed her that Kimani was missing.
He said Charles had last seen Kimani watching television in a room with his cousins, ages three to seven.
“The company I had applied to had sent me an e-mail saying that they wanted my resume in a (Microsoft) Word format, but I had it in a PDF. Her phone had Microsoft Word, so I sent it to her to convert it. While on the video call, I was showing her what to put in bold and how to bring it down to two pages.
“While we were doing that, I heard a police siren. Just minutes ago, she had left Mannie inside. Police called her outside and asked her if there are children living there, and she said ‘yes’. They asked if any of them left, and she said none that she knows of,” he said.
Thomas said: “She went to the back to the TV room, but she did not see Mannie. Then she told me she is leaving with the police and ended the call with me. She called me back about ten minutes after and said that the neighbour made a report that she saw a child. The police came directly here.
“She called me again back, crying, saying that they cannot find Mannie. I came up there and from then, we were just searching until he was found,” he said.