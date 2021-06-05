Heavy rainfall has trapped several families within their homes at Seemungal Trace, Penal Rock Road, where recent digging of the area's only roadway has blocked the water from running off into a nearby river.
As a result, the access road is filled with slush and impassable to at least 15 residents.
In a video posted to her Facebook page yesterday, 33-year-old Wendy Sahadeo captured the plight of a group of neighbours who ventured out to purchase grocery items. Clothed in boots, the group attempted to navigate a trench of water and dirt piled on its sides. This trench, she said, was once a frequently used route connected to the main roadway.
Last Sunday she said, it was dug up by a private citizen who claimed ownership of the road. Since then, she said, no attempt has been made to repair the work done.
“He came and he dug up the road Sunday morning at around 10a.m. We didn’t see any vehicles coming in, someone came to drop something for us and when we came out, we saw there was nothing we could do. It has been over 40 years this road has been used and there is no other access for us to get out. This person gardens, he has land in the back here, He claimed the road as his own. Right now, no contractors have started to fix it because construction is not allowed and we have to wait here,” she said.
In a telephone interview with the Express on Saturday, Sahadeo said that both sides of the road are lagoon land and surrounded by a river. As rainfall increased on Friday and Saturday morning, she said, water has been fast rising within the trench and settling around the homes of those residing there. No vehicle, she added, has been able to pass through.
"It has nowhere for the water to run and the material on the road is blocking the water from running. Instead of the rainfall running into the river, it is settled in the road and surrounding our house. No vehicle has come out of here since Sunday because it is not passable for a vehicle. On both sides of the road is Lagoon and there is no proper draining. You have no choice but to go through the mud and water that was one a road.”
“Yesterday we decided we needed something from the grocery, so they had to walk through it. They wore boots to walk through the slush and water because we needed those things. There are about 15 people here. In case of emergency, how is any authority going to come in here? If one of the children gets sick and we need an ambulance, how are we getting out there? It is getting worse as the rain falls. There are essential workers here, how are they going to get to work? Some people may not have food on their tables because of this. It feels like no one is paying attention to us,” she said.
According to Sahadeo, the issue is beyond immediate reparation as it involves a private citizen. Following the incidents, she said, the issue was reported to the Penal Debe Regional Corporation which last week visited the area.