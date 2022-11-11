The House of Representatives will sit today not in its usual chamber, but in the South Chamber which is the Senate Chamber.
This is because the North (House of Representatives) Chamber has been closed for maintenance and repairs.
The Express has been informed there has been structural damage to the ceiling of the North Chamber due to leaks. The structural damage appears to be in a number of areas of the ceiling, warranting immediate repairs.
The extent of the repairs is yet to be determined. However, investigations are currently under way by UDeCOTT.
This means the Parliament has returned temporarily to a situation where there can be no simultaneous sittings of the House of Representatives and the Senate until maintenance and repairs are completed.
Since Parliament returned to the Red House, there have been two simultaneous sittings of both Houses.
This closure of the North Chamber was done to mitigate the risks to the users of the chamber, including members of Parliament.
The Express understands that since Parliament has returned to the Red House and the adjacent Cabildo building, there have been a number of leaks which UDeCOTT has attempted to repair in various parts of the building.
The Express has been unable to determine who the roof contractor was. The client for the Red House renovation is the Office of the Prime Minister.
In October 2021, a leak in the newly-renovated Red House in the South Chamber caused the temporary suspension of the Senate sitting. At the time, Social Development Minister Donna Cox was speaking when suddenly she touched her forehead and said: “Excuse me, Madam President, I am getting wet here. There is a leak.”
This caused the Government speakers not to use the plexiglass speaker booth that had been built during the pandemic, and to speak instead from their seats for the rest of the sitting.
In January 2020, heavy and persistent showers led to two leaks in the Red House—the main one being around the rotunda. Winds also blew in the rains to the Senate Chamber, with water seeping through the large windows around the chamber.
Although the South Chamber is of equal design and layout, the nature of the ceiling is different, lacking the grand design of the House of Representatives ceiling, and it is located on the southern end of the Red House.
With the closure of the North Chamber, no activities will be taking place there, including tours and visits, which are a common feature of the parliamentary calendar, until the repairs are completed.
The House of Representatives will today debate the Civil Aviation Amendment Bill.
Today is also the Prime Minister’s Question Time. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley—who remains in isolation, having tested positive for Covid-19 for a third time—will answer questions virtually.