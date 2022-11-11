MORE pupils turned up for classes at Rose Hill RC Primary School yesterday.

On Wednesday, only 56 pupils—said to be less than 25 per cent of the school population—turned up.

Yesterday, more pupils were seen entering the school and present for activities.

Though regular classes have yet to resume, the Ministry of Education’s Student Support Services Division (SSSD) continued its resiliency programme at the school, located on La Coulee Street, Laventille.