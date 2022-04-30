THE BODIES of two men and one woman found near a small shack off the North Coast Road earlier this week have all been positively identified.
They are Ako Keon Matthews, Alexia Edwards and Robin Arlington Sancho.
On Monday the bodies of Matthews, 33, and Sancho were found 120 feet from a shack, approximately half a mile from the Maracas pillars.
Around 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday Edwards’ body was found by members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team a short distance from the first two.
Police said the first two were found lying next to each other and had been burned. The bodies also appeared to have been there for some time.
Police said both bodies were eventually moved to the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park.
With regard to Edwards’ body police said that it appeared to be in the same condition as the first two.
At the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, yesterday the Express spoke to Robin Arlington Sancho Snr, Sancho’s father.
He said that his son was born in Guyana but came to live with him in Trinidad at six months old.
He said he last spoke to his son two weeks ago describing how the young man came to his home and they shared a meal and a conversation.
“Didn’t know it would have been the last time I spoke to him and at some point in time it looked like he did not want to leave me,” he said,
He admitted that he knew his son had been involved in a “few small crimes”.
He said his son moved out his home three years ago, “because he wanted his own way in life”.
“I wanted the best for him and I may have been a harsh disciplinarian but he went off on his own and the saddest part was the type of death he endured,” he said.
He said crime had escalated in Trinidad and Tobago and is “out of control, but who are we to blame when we are losing our youths so fast”.