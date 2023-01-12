CLASSES at two schools in Springvale, near Claxton Bay, resumed yesterday after they were disrupted on Tuesday due to smoke emanating from the Forres Park Landfill.
Smoke has been intermittently blowing into the Springvale community, which is located downwind from the landfill, following a fire last Friday.
Classes were dismissed at Springvale Hindu Primary School by noon on Tuesday and, across the street, at Springvale Government Early Childhood Care and Education Centre (ECCE), pupils were also dismissed early.
The Express was told that classes resumed yesterday but some parents collected pupils with respiratory conditions before school was over.
Residents have complained of experiencing burning and itchy eyes and runny noses. They also said when at home, they have had to lock themselves indoors.
At an elderly home in the area, the residents have had to remain inside.
On Tuesday, members of the community said the situation worsens during the afternoon and into the night.
“In the night the whole place does be smoke. When the place gets calm you get the garbage scent,” a female resident said.
Marilyn Lalman said over the time since the smoke started filling the community, she had to rush her 14-year-old asthmatic son for treatment.
“The dump is very bad, people cannot breathe, people had to get nebulised,” she said.
Her 63-year-old diabetic mother Ramdai Lalman also has respiratory issues.
Marilyn, 38, who has lived in Springvale for her entire life, said the landfill should be closed.
“I don’t know why they don’t close it down, they should shut it down. It does smell, when the breeze blow, it does smell very bad,” she said.
Lalman added that there are times her son has had to miss school and, in the past, they have had to leave their home and stay with relatives.
Starting a petition
Another resident said they will be seeking to start a petition to have the dump closed.
Everyone the Express spoke with was concerned about the health of children in the area.
A father of two boys, ages 11 and eight, said they have complained of their eyes burning.
SWMCOL’s general manager of communications, sales and marketing David Manswell said the fire had been contained but the smoke was still emanating from some of the underground cells and that has been their focus.
He said that smothering the smoke has been a challenge but officials have been working at the site.
Manswell also noted the discomfort that residents with asthma and other respiratory conditions would be facing and said: “You can’t have families keeping their doors closed for three and four days, hence the reason I am saying we are working feverishly.”
Manswell added that air quality tests were done and have not exceeded any level of toxicity.
He also confirmed that classes at the two schools, which were affected by the intermittent smoke, had resumed.
On Monday, he told the Express that when fires occur at the landfill, SWMCOL mitigates the risks through maintaining constant covering and relocating the tips of the landfill.
He said the only permanent solution is to have an engineered landfill. He said SWMCOL has been engaging in the process toward this and has begun studies to determine how much waste is coming into the Forres Park Landfill.
He added: “Then we’re going into the phase two of it, to have that landfill completed. The time-frame we have is 2025...to make sure we have an absolute solution is via an engineered landfill.”
In a news release last Friday, SWMCOL said the management was notified of the fire around 4 p.m. and its emergency response team and the chief executive officer were on site.