Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has slammed “opportunists” who are giving the impression that the sky is falling in Tobago because the Cabo Star cargo vessel is temporarily not in service.
“The sky is not falling, the sky is nice and bright, Tobago is as beautiful as ever and we are going to get back to normal in a matter of a few days as soon as the Cabo Star is repaired and certified, we back in business,” he said at the post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, yesterday.
The Prime Minister admitted there are days when things will not go right.
“Let me say this as Prime Minister of the country, sometimes there are people in this country who are unreasonable,” he added.
He noted that before the fire on the Cabo Star there was nothing being heard about cargo going to Tobago.
The Prime Minister said when the fire emergency occurred on the Cabo Star, there was no injury to life and limb and the vessel was immediately taken out of service
There was also an immediate increase in the trips the fast ferries were making.
Rowley said the Galleons Passage, the Buccoo Reef, the T&T Spirit and the APT James are all servicing both islands.
“I don’t know any inter-island connection anywhere in the Caribbean that has a connection like that serviced by that level, five pieces of expensive equipment,” he said.
Rowley questioned some people’s behaviour over the incident.
“We are sensible people, that fire on the boat could easily have been worse. I don’t know the condition but a fire on a boat is a serious matter, the bottom line is fire put out, people come out the boat, the boat is being repaired,” he said.
He said the reality is that Government is doing what is required to remedy the situation, including bringing into service a temporary vessel to transport cargo.
Said Rowley: “People are so impatient that we can’t understand what has happened or that we must be blaming somebody and behaving as though if I was there that would not have happened.”
—Anna Ramdass