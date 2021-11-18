Chief Whip David Lee said yesterday the State of Emergency has been “nothing but a farce that has produced no benefit and was simply stifling, suffering and suppressing the citizens of the nation”.
Speaking during the debate in Parliament to end the SoE, Lee said the country was confused because it had heard no concrete evidence about the success of the SoE. He said the Opposition, which opposed the SoE, told the Prime Minister that there was no need for the “pointless extension”, adding: “We rejected his claims that it was to reduce the spread of the virus and we were correct. In the last six months the only think that this State of Emergency has reduced has been the prosperity, jobs, business activity and the economic well being of the nation.”
Lee said cases and deaths have risen steadily during the SoE. He said data from the Ministry of Health website showed that on August 25 when the Government came to the Parliament to ask for the extension, the Covid numbers were much lower than they are today.
There were 194 new cases and eight deaths with 294 persons in hospital on August 25, while on August 24 there were 199 new cases and seven deaths; 23rd August—112 cases and 12 deaths; August 21—five deaths and 123 new cases and August 22 there were 71 cases and six deaths. He said cases on Tuesday stood at 414 new cases and 15 deaths while on Saturday there were 403 and 22 deaths, the second largest number of death in the pandemic.
Self interest or national interest?
Lee said the Prime Minister has always said he was following the science so he (Lee) was confused by the timing of the decision to lift the SoE.
“Is it about self-interest, rather than national interest?” Lee asked. “Months ago we were in a much better place in respect of Covid than we are today,” he said, adding that he could not understand the Prime Minister’s new approach. “We have an election on December 6 and I ask, is that the reason why we are opening up the country today?” Lee said.
Lee said the SoE did not improve the vaccination drive but merely limited the movement of people which the public health regulations could have done. “The country gave up six months of citizens’ rights and freedom on the pretence that it would benefit the country but we are yet to understand the benefit. Government ignored the single mothers working in restaurants and needed that pay to protect their families, it ignored the youth who depended on sports as a career, the government ignored the artistes and the creative arts craftsmen who need to make a living. People suffered during this lockdown. This Government boasted about helping small businesses....Sometimes it seemed as if the SoE was to displace small businesses and give larger firms a larger market share,” Lee said, estimating that over 25,000 people in the casino and restaurant business remained unemployed.
Lee also questioned whether the SoE extension had to do with not having a Commissioner of Police in place.