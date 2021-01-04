police car

POLICE ticketed 32 motorists who breached of various traffic offences on Saturday.

Of these, 23 were tickets for speeding.

The tickets were issued in two separate exercises conducted in the South Oropouche and Santa Flora districts.   

The drivers were issued tickets for the following:

• 23 for speeding

• Four for defective fittings

• Three for no identification lights

• One for detective identification plate and no booster seat

The TTPS said the exercise was part of their Strategic Plan to reduce the number of road traffic accidents and fatalities along the nation’s roadways and the ensuring a sustained, heightened police presence to detect and reduce all types of crimes.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Election race begins again

Election race begins again

January 2021 will kick off with elections.

By-elections will be held in five local government electoral districts on January 25.

The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election will also be held on the same day.

Today is nomination day for candidates to file their nomination papers.

The by-elections in the five electoral districts are being held because former councillors and mayors for those districts were elected as Members of Parliament, in the August 10 general election.

+2
$1.3m BANK ROBBERY

$1.3m BANK ROBBERY

Bandits made off with an estimated $1.3 million sometime between Friday night and yesterday morning after they hammered their way through the wall of the RBC Royal Bank Maraval branch ATM room and vandalised the machines.

The discovery was made yesterday morning after one of the bank’s managers received a report from the electronic response officer of “unusual activity” at the branch’s ATM machines being detected.