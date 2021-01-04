POLICE ticketed 32 motorists who breached of various traffic offences on Saturday.
Of these, 23 were tickets for speeding.
The tickets were issued in two separate exercises conducted in the South Oropouche and Santa Flora districts.
The drivers were issued tickets for the following:
• 23 for speeding
• Four for defective fittings
• Three for no identification lights
• One for detective identification plate and no booster seat
The TTPS said the exercise was part of their Strategic Plan to reduce the number of road traffic accidents and fatalities along the nation’s roadways and the ensuring a sustained, heightened police presence to detect and reduce all types of crimes.