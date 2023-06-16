IF you were drinking a Stag recently and found that the bottle seemed to be slightly shorter and lighter, have no fear it is not a knock-off.
The bottle in question is actually the one you would usually find overseas.
This was the assurance given by Carib Brewery yesterday as it issued a statement to allay the concerns of beer drinkers.
“Carib Brewery wishes to inform its valued customers and consumers in Trinidad and Tobago of the periodic presence in the domestic market of Stag and Carib Lager 275ml in the export-style bottle,” the company stated.
“These bottles are slightly shorter, lighter and marked as ‘non-returnable’ as they are typically reserved for export business,” it stated.
“We would like to reassure the Trinidad and Tobago public that there is no cause for alarm,” it stated.
Carib Brewery said although the bottles may be slightly shorter they still contain the same 275ml quantity of beer as the usual “local bottles”.
And although the bottle may have “non-returnable” on it the customary 30 cents “deposit will be applicable (and refunded) to all beverages in the export bottle which are sold and returned locally”.
“The taste and integrity of your Carib Brewery beverages remain uncompromised,” it stated.
‘Possibility of confusion’
“Because of the possibility of confusion, Carib Brewery always endeavours to minimise the use of alternative packaging types. We will continue to communicate widely when these changes occur from time to time for reasons of supply chain management,” it stated.
Carib Brewery is a member of regional conglomerate ANSA McAL and operates four breweries located in Trinidad and Tobago, St Kitts and Nevis, Grenada and Florida and offers its brands in over 33 markets worldwide.
The brewery’s range of product offerings includes lagers, malts, ciders, stouts, ready-to-drink (RTDs), as well as low and non-alcoholic beverages.