THE State has conceded defeat in an appeal brought by attorneys for the two men who were convicted last year of murdering six-year-old Sean Luke in 16 years ago.
Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) George Busby and Assistant DPP Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal on Tuesday informed a three-judge panel that they were unable to defend four of the ten grounds of appeal filed by a team of attorneys led by Jagdeo Singh.
With their convictions and sentence quashed, Akeel Mitchell, 30, and Richard Chatoo, 32, will now have to face a fresh trial before another High Court judge.
Their first appearance before the new judge is to take place no later than Monday, the court ordered.
At the start of the hearing Busby informed the panel comprising Justices Nolan Bereaux, Mark Mohammed and Maria Wilson that he and Dougdeen-Jaglal had consulted with DPP Roger Gaspard, SC, and agreed they had no choice but to concede the appeal on some of the issues advanced.
“It is with great regret that I am to indicate that we feel unable to deal with the challenges posed in grounds two, four, five and seven. I have been instructed by the DPP that the appeal cannot be defended,” said Busby.
Mitchell and Chatoo were found guilty last July by Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds following a judge-alone trial. They were both sentenced to terms of imprisonment by the judge in September.
The concessions had to do with a number of material errors made by the trial judge that “led to a serious miscarriage of justice.”
In quashing the convictions and sentences, Justice Bereaux said the panel unanimously agreed with the concessions made by the State with respect to the four grounds.
“We also have concerns about ground three, specifically in terms of the judge’s failure to demonstrate how she came to terms with some of the more serious inconsistencies in the evidence of Avinash Baboolal (one of the witnesses at trial).
“… In addition, we order that having regard to the public interest in the retrial proceeding expeditiously, that through the Registrar of the Supreme Court, this matter is to be placed on a judge’s docket for case management, on or before Monday the 25th July 2022,” stated the judge.