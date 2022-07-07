THERE is the possibility that the State will be conceding two of the ten grounds of appeal brought by attorneys representing the two men who were convicted last year of murdering six-year-old Sean Luke.
While the attorneys had initially filed written submissions in disagreement with the grounds, yesterday Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal informed a three-judge panel the State may have a change of heart in defending the two grounds.
“We have been talking about this matter and it led us to have a conversation with counsel for the appellants. There are two grounds we have been turning around in our minds and even though we have filed submissions in response, it has brought reflections of thought,” she said.
Last July Akeel Mitchell, 30, and Richard Chatoo, 32, were both convicted by Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds of murdering the boy in a cane field near his Henry Street, Couva home.
They were both sentenced in September of last year. Mitchell was sentenced to 17 years’ six months and 13 days in prison from the date of conviction, while Chatoo was sentenced to 11 years, six months and 13 days.
Those sentences were arrived at after the judge took into consideration a number of mitigating factors including the good behaviour they displayed in prison custody while awaiting trial.
Initially, Justice Ramsumair-Hinds found the appropriate sentence for Mitchell was 40 years and Chatoo 33 years.
Both men were minors at the time of the killing. Mitchell was just shy of his 14th birthday while Chatoo was 16.
Presiding over yesterday’s hearing were Justices of Appeal Nolan Bereaux, Mark Mohammed and Maria Wilson.
At the start of the hearing attorney Jagdeo Singh, who is leading the case on behalf of the two appellants, was invited by Justice Bereaux to begin his oral submissions.
But in response Singh said based on conversations he had with the State attorneys, he believed they should first be allowed the opportunity to address the court.
It was at that point both Dougdeen-Jaglal, who prosecuted Mitchell and Chatoo at trial, and Busby, requested an adjournment of the appeal.
Dougdeen-Jaglal said even though both she and Busby were senior prosecutors, they needed the time to consult with Gaspard before making a pronouncement on their decision with regard to defending the two grounds.
She did not make mention specifically of the grounds on which they State may be conceding, but Busby did.
“We are troubled by (grounds) 4 and 5 and it may be that a concession of the two may have to be made. We would need to fully ventilate it before the DPP. He needs to process it in his mind and he is the DPP and we would have to go by his advice,” said Busby.
Ground 4 of the appeal states that Justice Ramsumair-Hinds’ “application of the legal principles of joint enterprise to the case was flawed as there was no evidential basis upon which the learned trial judge could have found that the first and second appellants was (sic) the principal and secondary offenders who committed the acts which caused the death of the deceased and did so with the requisite intent. As a result, the learned trial judge erroneously found that there was a joint enterprise between the appellants.
Ground 5 states: “The learned trial judge erred in law by failing to leave the issue of felony murder and manslaughter for her consideration as a tribunal of fact.”
While the attorney said they needed to consult with the DPP to determine if they will be defending the grounds, Justice Bereaux pointed out even if the State were to decide not to, it was still up to the court to hear submissions and determine whether the grounds could succeed or fail.
“We may not necessarily agree with you all,” said Justice Bereaux.
The court granted the attorney the attorneys the opportunity to consult with Gaspard but ordered that the matter be recalled at 9.15 a.m., on July 19.
On that day the State attorneys will have to indicate to the court whether they will be defending the contentious grounds or conceding defeat.
Mitchell and Chatoo were convicted of murdering the child on the afternoon of March 26, 2006.
They had allegedly lured him into the cane field by indicating to him they were going on a fishing trip at a nearby river.
A number of other boys from the village were also present during the trip.
Based on the evidence of the State at trial, to get to the river, the children had to make their way through the field, and that was the last time anyone saw Luke alive.
Two days later his decomposing body was found by villagers and police in the cane field.
An autopsy carried out by forensic pathologist Dr Estlyn McDonald-Burris the same day revealed that the boy died from massive internal bleeding and organ damage after he was sodomised with a cane stalk that was pushed all the way to his right collar bone.
There was also DNA evidence that he had been sexually assaulted.