The sculptures crafted by the hands of forgotten artist Samuel “Uncle Boy” Walrond will form the centrepiece of a museum to be developed at his home and studio at New Lands, Point Fortin.
The Point Fortin Borough Corporation is negotiating with the family of Walrond to acquire his vast collection of statues, busts, and figurines.
And Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell has been invited to visit the location, so that it can be added to the growing number of tourist destination sites on the island.
This according to Member of Parliament for Point Fortin, Kennedy Richards, who was asked by the Express about the Walrond collection, which was featured in the HisTTory Project series published on Wednesday in the Express.
The story traced the life and work of the self-taught Walrond and the disappointment in his finals years that few outside of Point Fortin had recognised his work.
Some of his finest work was left to the elements in the overgrown yard of a tapia house he built himself.
Richards, as then local government councillor and mayor of the borough, said he was involved in the attempt to preserve the possessions of Walrond, who died in 2014 at the age of 94.
Richards said as far back as 2012, the borough, under then mayor Clyde Paul, took steps to secure the location, since some of the statues had been stolen from Walrond, who was afflicted with glaucoma and living alone.
He said $100,000 was spent to fence the property, and the area landscaped over the years while the borough sought the advice of president of the Artists’ Coalition of Trinidad and Tobago (ACTT), Rubadiri Victor, who had been trying for years to bring recognition to Walrond.
It was suggested then that the location be declared a heritage site, and Walrond’s work highlighted at a nearby park, where the statue of Tubal Uriah “Buzz” Butler over looks the village.
Victor had envisioned a museum/restaurant, where the community was employed and where direction signs to help people get to the place would be erected from as far away as Piarco. A robotics expert has already been contacted and is willing to bring back to life Walrond’s signature piece, “Caribbean Man”.
Now is the time for it to happen, said Richards.
“This is an opportunity for this to be a tourism destination that we can package and sell. I have reached out to the Tourism Minister and he is excited about it. And we would like (Walrond’s family) to play a vital role in what we do.”
Local Government councillor for New Village, Point Fortin, Leslie Pascall, said he would be taking the issue of Walrond’s collection to the new statutory meeting of the Borough Corporation.
He said the intention was to move some of the compromised statues from the property to a community centre for display while the acquisition of the property was completed.
A museum, he said, would be a fitting tribute to “Uncle Boy”.