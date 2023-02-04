Anil Bheem

GOOD VIBES: Anil Bheem

Local entertainer and radio personality, Anil Bheem, died this morning, hours after performing at two pre-Carnival events.

TOP ARTISTE: Anil Bheem performs at a previous Chutney Brass Festival.

His death was confirmed by his employer, 103.1fm, in a Facebook post at around 6.20am.

The Express was told that Bheem performed at the 103.1fm Fenomenal Fridays at Rig Restaurant in La Romaine and then at an event in Chaguanas.

Details of his death have not yet been revealed.

QUESTION TIME: Award-winning Pakistani singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, left, is interviewed by Anil Bheem during his visit to the 103FM studio, Long Circular Mall, St James, on Thursday. Khan will perform at tonight's concert at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya. Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

There has been an outpouring of love from his friends and fans from Trinidad and Tobago and around the world on social media, with fans sharing photographs and memories of the man known as "The Vocalist ".

Bheem, leader of BMRZ Band, has been a leading entertainer in the local Indo-music industry since a child performing Bollywood and chutney songs locally and abroad in a career spanning many decades.

IMMORTAL MEMORIES: Anil Bheem

His latest song, The Indian Anthem, received 2.9 million views in six months which Bheem recently celebrated with his fans.

Last night, Bheem performed his hit song to fans at Rig Restaurant, alongside his daughter Pritivi. And he shared a video of his performance to social media shortly after midnight.

He was the son of singer, Prematee Bheem, and a father of two. He was married to former radio personality, Cheryl Bheem.

CYAR GO NO WHEY: Anil Bheem performs at I Am KI while KI provides backing vocals. Photos: CURTI S CHASE

Bheem will be remembered, not only for his voice, but his memorable closing words at the end of his daily radio programme: "There is a spark of divinity within each and every one of us; locate that divine spark and everything will just fall into place, it will be just mellow.”

