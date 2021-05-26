What does an abandoned temple dedicated to the worship of Mother Kali have to do with a mysterious tunnel through a hillside in Princes Town?
Very little, actually, except that you need to walk past one to get to the other, if you can find either.
A surprisingly large number of people living near these two places have no idea they exist.
The crumbling temple is lost behind bull grass and bamboo near the skeleton of a cane-weighing scale at Malgretoute Village.
As for the tunnel, there is no signage or marker pointing to a place that thousands of people drive across every day.
You would think the temple would be a perfect hideout or homeless shelter, but we are confident that no one wants to spend the night under the gaze of the nine-headed Destroyer of Evil Forces.
And those who know of the tunnel’s existence tend to avoid it, especially after sightings of an “ali guitar” in its bat-filled interior.
It was not always like that.
The site was rediscovered and became the research project for a school in the area in the 2000s.
It was included in the National Trust’s places of interest a decade ago.
And in 2018 BC (Before Covid), the Princes Town Regional Corporation began landscaping the area into a recreational park to allow visits to what would be called the Glenroy Railway Tunnel, a remarkable feat of engineering rivalled only by Knollys Tunnel in Tabaquite.
The tunnel is so old that no one can remember it being used, and its purpose was lost to history, until T&T famed railway researcher/historian Glen Beadon began digging into it.
Two routes
To understand how “Glenroy tunnel” came to be built, Beadon told the Express one must look back to 1882 when the Trinidad Government Railways (TGR) reached San Fernando.
No sooner had the San Fernando extension railway officially opened, extending the railway to Princes Town became a top priority for the Colonial Government.
In 1882, the TGR had at its disposal the choice of two possible routes into Princes Town, both of which had already been considered as far back as 1878 when the government purchased both the San Fernando tramway and the Guaracara tramway.
The government had originally intended to improve the route of the Cipero tramway into Princes Town but had encountered several significant challenges.
First of which was the severe gradient through San Fernando (up Broadway, over Harris Promenade and down Chancery Lane) to connect with the TGR station at King’s Wharf. Similar difficulties existed at the Princes Town end of the line, where the Cipero tramway faced an equally challenging climb along the original route, built primarily for animal haulage, said Beadon.
After 1864, when steam power was introduced on the Cipero tramway, delays through frequent derailments were often reported, even affecting the Royal train of 1880, when Princes Town received its famous name as the two princes visited on the way to the Devil’s Woodyard.
It was during this period that plans were first drafted to find a safer engineering solution for entering Princes Town by railway.
At the time, the Cipero route proved to be costlier than the Guaracara option.
Strong objections
In 1882, the Guaracara tramway had already been converted, by the government, to a railway as far as Garth, when the government announced its intention to carry the line through to a new terminus at Princes Town.
The announcement raised strong objections from the Colonial Company, which owned the Ste Madeleine Sugar Factory, and from Tennant Estates Ltd, which owned several sugar factories in South Trinidad, including Malgretoute, Glenroy, Ben Lomond, Bon Aventure and Buen Intento.
Both companies were prominent members of the Cipero Tramway Commissioners who regarded the extension into Princes Town as a duplicate line that would bring about unfair competition.
In the early years these factories operated as independent estates and sometime after 1884 each was served by rail. However, as an efficiency measure, Tennant Estates later sought to “Centralise” all grinding at one main central factory at Malgretoute and this meant all canes would need to be transported there.
The transportation of canes from lands around Buen Intento, although close to Malgretoute, then had to be carted to Malgretoute owing to the absence of a rail link between the TGR’s Guaracara line and the Cipero tramway, which were separated by a ridge, hence the need for the Glenroy Tunnel.
The Glenroy Tunnel
With the transfer of the Cipero Tramway from the control of the Commissioners to the government on June 30, 1912, the agreement to construct the Guaracara-Cipero Junction line was authorised.
The line passed through a ridge upwards of 40 feet in height, on the crest of which the Naparima-Mayaro main road crossed.
The consulting engineers approved a tunnel instead of a bridge following the examination of rough comparative estimates which placed the cost of a bridge higher than that of a short tunnel.
Work on the Guaracara-Cipero Junction railway began on July 1, 1912.
The tunnel agreed upon was built in the usual way under the supervision of a “tunnel foreman”, (Mr Wilson) to a length of 41 and a half yards, which reduced the excavation in the cuttings and did not encroach on the road above. The tunnel required lining throughout, and this was executed in cement concrete.
The tunnel would become known as “Glenroy Tunnel” since the Glenroy estate bordered the tunnel and railway.
The entire job for the building of the Guaracara-Cipero Junction Line was estimated at £8,293.
Glenroy Tunnel officially opened with a short ceremony beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, October 3, 1913.
However, the tunnel still required a few finishing touches before trains would run through it and on to the Guaracara line.
This was finally accomplished on Friday, October 24, 1913, when the Chief Resident Engineer of Railways was able to walk through to inspect the finished tunnel complete with the track already laid through, leading from the Guaracara line on to Malgretoute where it joined up with the Cipero line.
Following Mr Marwood’s inspection that day, the first engine ran along the new junction railway through the tunnel and, a few weeks later, during the first week of February of 1914, running from Malgretoute Factory yard to the Guaracara line, and branching off near Glenroy.
This was to the great benefit of the cane-farming industry, especially in the locality of Ben Lomond and Garth estates, where cane and ground provision farmers began to enjoy very encouraging prospects for many years to come.
Last train
In 1958, Usine Ste Madeleine, which in 1922 took over the Malgretoute Estate holdings, began a five-year programme to “place greater stress on road transport” of the cane crop.
In 1962, the changeover from rail to road was in full swing. Only two years earlier, in 1960, all cane to factory was brought in by rail. By the end of 1961, 40 per cent went by road using truck trailers. By 1962, the figure climbed to 55 per cent, said Beadon.
In 1963, when the programme concluded, two thirds was handled by trucks and to do this the company spent $1.5 million on an extensive road-building project reaching every corner of the company’s 31,000-acre holding in South Trinidad.
To bring cane from La Gloria plantation, east of Princes Town, the company, beginning in 1958, built the 5.6 miles “M-I” from the Naparima-Mayaro Road, to the factory at Ste Madeleine, bypassing the town, its traffic and population. By 1963 there were 101 miles of new roads and by 1964 there was little need for the Railway through Glenroy Tunnel, which closed then.
It is not clear when the last train ran.
That date appears lost to history.
The temple
By the way, that abandoned temple also has a storied history.
It was the vision of cane farmer Sonny Seunarine who spent a lot of time down at the cane-weighing scale, and realised his cutlass-wielding brethren needed a place to worship and puja.
So he asked for donations and, dollar by dollar, got it. In 1981, he had enough for material for the roofing and murtis.
The temple was built on the old TGR line leading to the tunnel, so Caroni Ltd could not evict them, only the State—and that never happened. Sonny would die in 2010 and the temple fell into ruin not long after.
Sonny’s son, Sukhi Seunarine, told us the regional corporation came poking around in 2018, asking about the owners of the place, and announcing the tunnel up the road was being developed into a tourist attraction.
Of course, the pandemic ended all of that.
But when all of this is over, you may one day visit the temple and the tunnel.
