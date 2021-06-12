The timeless Cocal

THERE was once this American man, about 110 years ago, living at a research station on Gasparee Isle studying fish.
One day, Harry Vincent decided to take a trip over to Trinidad’s East Coast to see if he could get lucky and catch a tarpon, grouper, or giant catfish that Trinis are convinced has replaced the shark in the bake and shark.
Since cars were only invented a few years before and only the very rich had one, Vincent and some friends used horses and buggies to cross the island, trotting through places since changed beyond recognition.
Vincent would later write about his adventures in a book given the underwhelming title of Sea Fish of Trinidad.
In it, Vincent described the Cocal—a 20-kilometre plantation of coconut palms between Manzanilla Point and the Ortoire River—in ways present-day visitors would readily identify with. Sun, sea, the booming sound of the surf, a seashore wide and billiard board smooth at the low tide, clean except for the driftwood coming from the Orinoco, a place where people can think big in a small, and sometimes small-minded, island.
He chronicled the work of the coconut estate and factory, of how the nuts were picked and husked to make rope, and how the copra was dried to be taken to the shipping depot near the L’Ebranche River for the weekly pick-up by the RMS Kennet coastal steamer.
The steamer had to avoid the treacherous Carpenters rocks at Manzanilla Point which, the historians record, gave birth to The Cocal when coconuts (not native to here) took root along the coast after floating ashore from an East Indies vessel headed to South America, but which struck the rocks and sank in the 1700s.
Detailed account
So detailed was Vincent’s account, that he even wrote down what he ate that day, a menu that holds the clue to why there are so few of those manatees surviving precariously in the Nariva River.
After commenting on the fine leather made from one of the harpooned, 600-pound walrus-type creatures, he wrote of sitting down to a delightful dinner of Mayaro oysters, chip-chip soup, forcemeat balls of minced palude, roast lappe, cirique sauce in white wine, boiled grouper, aileronde stewed, Seville orange sauce, blue rock crab, Mayaro sole, iced coconut cream with seaside grape jelly, and some potted manatee brains on toast, washed down with some contraband Dewar’s whisky, and vatted rum.
Vincent wasn’t the first to fawn over this special part of Trinidad.
It was described by English novelist Charles Kingsley, as he approached on horseback from the north in 1869, thusly: “All this while the dull thunder of the surf was growing louder and louder; till, not as in England over a bare down, but through the thickest foliage down to the high-tide mark, we rode out upon the high-tide mark, we rode out upon the shore, and saw before us a right noble sight; a fiat, sandy, surf-beaten shore, along which stretched, in one grand curve, lost in a haze of spray, 14 miles of Coco palms. This was the Cocal; and it was worth coming all the way from England to see it alone. I at once felt the truth of my host’s saying, that if I went to the Cocal I should find myself transported suddenly from the West Indies to the East. Just such must be the shore of a Coral Island in the Pacific.”
This description, too, would receive the endorsement of locals who, until Covid imprisoned us all, came to this beachfront, also with their rum and worries, to bathe, cook, fish, fornicate, and sometimes drown, or die by suicide.
Others know it as the coastline to hold undisturbed Hindu pujas, Spi¬ritual Baptist rituals, and drug deals.
A satisfying place
Kingley’s reconnoitre of the Cocal also took him to the wetland that reminds every so often that man cannot always conquer nature, when the water from the Nariva Swamp creates new channels across the road to get to the sea.
He wrote:“Inside the Cocal, two hundred yards to the westward, stretches inland a labyrinth of lagoons and mangrove swamps, impassable to most creatures save alligators and boa constrictors. But amid this labyrinth grow everywhere mighty trees, balata in plenty among them, in every stage of decay; dying seemingly, by gradual submergence of their roots.
Kingsley also wrote about the plantation house in which he stayed, describing:
“A large and comfortable house, only just rebuilt after a fire, stood among the palm trees, between the sea and the lagoon; and behind it the barns, sheds engine-houses of the coco-works; and inside it a hearty welcome from a most agreeable German gentleman and his German engineer.
Both writers recorded their travel south towards Mayaro (the amber hue of the palms, sea beans, the “Negro” workers), of using the seashore as their highway, and of crossing the Nariva and Ortoire Rivesr by ferry.
What remains of this description?
Quite a lot, actually. And it’s still one of the most satisfying places you can visit in Trinidad.
That plantation house has been replaced by a newer structure, but you can still see some of the original support buildings and abandoned barrack houses, now the property of the Manatee Conservation Trust, which acquired 500 acres of the Cocal in 1997 from Huggins Trust Ltd, which had owned the operations for a good 100 years.
But the Cocal’s history is at least twice as old, extending all the way back to Spain’s 1783 Cedula of Population, which allowed French planters and their slaves to immigrate to the island with their slaves (the British would conquer Trinidad 14 years later).
Unchanged scenery
Mayaro-born historian/writer/national treasure Michael Anthony knows quite a lot about this, and about the history of that road.
Some of those trees were already in existence, Anthony knows, since the map of Trinidad drawn by Captain Frederick Mallet, who was part of Sir Ralph Abercromby’s invasion force in 1797, shows the coconut trees drawn on that coast.
Anthony said the Cocal belonged to the Spanish Cabildo, but when the cabildo was abolished in 1840 and a town council was formed in Port of Spain, it took over.
In 1853 when Port of Spain got a borough council, the borough council inherited that responsibility.
An account from 1853 in the book titled Trinidad: Its Geography, Natural Resources, Administration, Present Condition, and Prospects found the Cocal (or Coco-walk) to be in the least populated County of Nariva (males 113, females 81), with the plantation consisting of “about 10,000 coco-trees, more or less, some of them very old, others quite young, and a great many in full bearing. They may give, on an average, a monthly crop of, say 100,000 nuts, yielding 1,150 gallons of oil per month, or 13,800 gallons per annum. The quantity at present manufactured is 12,000 gallons”.
The historical records name a John Carter as a lessee of the estate in the 1850s, and the famous Bovells are known to have leased the Cocal as an estate, from about 1880, working it for a long period, with that strip of road (which then amounted to no more than a sandy track) being used by workers to access the plantation and move produce.
Anthony said: “When the first (private) buses ran from Sangre Grande to Mayaro at the end of the 1920s, they were forbidden to drive through the Cocal and had to await low tide. In fact, no vehicles were allowed through.”
Vehicles would travel along the wide shore to the Nariva and Ortoire Rivers where ferries took them across (quite a few tumbled off, residents remembered), which allowed them to go on to Mayaro.
Anthony said in the ’30s, that road we now use was strengthened and opened for public use, and continued to be improved, from gravel to macadam, before being paved around 1942.
By then, the American military was in Trinidad, and fortifying every coast to protect its assets at Wallerfield, Carlsen Field and Chaguaramas as the Allied Forces fought the Axis Powers.
Anthony, who remembered making the ferry crossing once, said the first bridge to be built across the Ortoire near the coast was in 1951.
Just where the ferry once landed at Ortoire lives 86-year-old Eugene Metoo.
He remembers all of it. Grenadian-born, schooled in the fields of a cocoa plantation, Metoo remembers that flood of 1971, of working the Cocal, climbing those coconut trees in the ’50s, picking 1,000 nuts for $2 a day, doing it the old-fashioned way (a tool called a bicycle which he still has) before a back injury and a downturn in the industry sent him to the sea as a fisherman.
He has lived all but the first years of his life among those coconut trees and in that swamp, observing a scenery that has remained unchanged for more than 200 years, one that Harry Vincent, the man who ate the manatee brain, would still recognise.