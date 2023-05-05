“IF you saw something, or know something, please...say something.”
The words of Nigel Knights, father of missing Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation worker Shantel Knights.
Shantel, 25, was last seen by her landlady at her apartment in Curepe on April 2.
She has not contacted her parents. Her social media has gone silent. And nothing was taken from her apartment.
In a telephone interview with the Express, on Wednesday, Knights spoke of his family’s heartache since his daughter vanished without a trace.
Knights, a father of two, said his family was “deeply concerned” for his daughter’s welfare, as she had never gone a day without speaking with him or her mother.
And he pleaded with anyone who knows what happened to Shantel to contact the police.
“Shantel would always call to check on us. I spoke with her on the Friday before she went missing. She called to check on me. She said, ‘Daddy, how you doing? You good?’
“Shantel would always call me, or her mother or brother. So this is very challenging for us,” he said.
Knights said the family was asked to remove his daughter’s belongings from her apartment, as it had been one month since she went missing.
The apartment was in impeccable condition, he said. Shantel’s belongings were intact, nothing removed.
“It was very unusual. Nothing was taken. I found it strange because young people don’t really keep their place so clean. I don’t believe my daughter left on her own free will.
“We packed up her things because we were advised by the landlady that it has been a month and we will need to clear the apartment. It was a heart-wrenching experience,” he said.
Knights said his daughter was not married, and had no children. And she had recently ended a long-term relationship. “But she and that person remained friendly,” he said.
The father said he had spoken with Shantel’s friends, colleagues, employer and neighbours, gathering information that could lead him to her. But nobody saw or heard anything, he said.
The family has held several candlelight prayer vigils and processions for Shantel from the Transport Division’s Macoya work site to Constantine Park.
Shantel had been employed as a checker in the Transport and Workshop department in the corporation for six years.
A missing person report was filed at the St Joseph Police Station after she did not show up for work on April 3.
Knights told the Express he was alerted that something was wrong by a friend of his daughter, who pointed out to them that Shantel—an avid user of social media—had gone silent. “She is always on social media, so we know something went wrong when her social media was inactive,” he said.
Checks with her workplace showed she did not turn up for work on that Monday morning, even though she sent a message to a co-worker that she was running late.
Knights said he was disappointed in the response of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, as investigators were not in contact with the family.
“I called them a few times, but the information is not forthcoming. I don’t have any updates on the investigations. The officers said they are working on the case, but cannot reveal any information,” he said.
Knights said his family was praying for Shantel, and pleaded with anyone with information to come forward.
He said Shantel, who had early ambitions to be a lawyer, attended El Dorado South Hindu Primary School, and then ASJA Girls’ College in Charlieville.
“Shantel has always been a good person. She is loved by everyone, very generous and giving. Please, if you have any information that can help us find Shantel, or know what happened, contact us or the police,” he said.
Knights said the Hunters Search and Rescue Team has met with the family and assisted the family in their searches for her.
But he asked that people refrain from posting fake news on social media.
“People posted that Shantel was found dead. This was very traumatising for my family. We are asking that people stop doing that, please,” he said.
Shantel’s supervisor, Steven Lane, told the Express, last month, that her absence was felt in her work community, and her colleagues are standing by the family and willing to do whatever they can to assist in the search for her.
Lane said Shantel is a pleasant person to work with, and was noted for her generosity and selflessness with her work colleagues.
Lane said, “We want citizens of the country to know that Shantel is missing. Someone must have seen, heard or known something about her whereabouts. Please come forward and let the authorities know. We know how the country is and people may be afraid to talk, but there are several ways to transmit the information, and please do so.”
• If you have information on the whereabouts of Shantel Knights, call 800-TIPS, 555, 999 or 911.