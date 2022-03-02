The tragedies at the berths

One October day in 1985, four men employed to do work on No. 5 Berth, in the waters off Pointe-a-Pierre, made decisions that allowed them second lives.
“Ghost” left the site early and went back to shore to have a drink.
“Lio” didn’t show up for work.
Lal Beharry stayed home to take his daughter for her driver’s permit.
“Jun Jun” went to another offshore location a few kilometres away.
Around midday, the waters around Berth 5 exploded into flames. There were 14 men there.
Several were burned to the point where they were unrecognisable.
Others jumped into the water.
Those alive in the water took a breath, and inhaled fire.
A few were only found the follow day, underwater, embracing the pilings.
One man survived the conflagration.
Emergency responders plucked him from the water alive.
But he died soon after being taken to shore.
His name was Ramjohn Kurban.
Thirty-seven years later, his son Fyzal Kurban would die, in the very same area, while working on the very same pipeline.
Fyzal Kurban, 57, was one of four men pulled into a 30-inch diameter, 1,200-foot-long undersea pipeline connecting Berth 5 to Berth 6, crude oil facilities off what is now the Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd facility (formerly Petrotrin).
When his father died, he was still a child, the facility was owned by Trintoc, George Chambers was prime minister, Patrick Manning his energy minister, and Errol McLeod the OWTU’s fiery vice-president.
Incidentally, McLeod was at the company having a meeting with workers in the canteen, when the explosion happened at 12.35 p.m. on October 17.
Dangerous job
The Express spoke with Fyzal Kurban’s brother Shaheed this week at the family’s home in Plaisance Park, Pointe-a-Pierre. He remembered everything.
“When our father was leaving that morning for work, he told his neighbour, boy, it was time for him to done this job, that he was seeing death ahead. He told my mother he planned to fill up a bit of land here and build a shed for him to work. He wanted to buy a boat, because he knew what he was doing was dangerous,” he said.
Shaheed, 63, said his father’s job was to operate the winch aboard a barge named Texaco Atlas. The barge, on which six men were assigned, was steam-powered with a boiler that had to be lit and fired up to produce steam to operate the crane’s cables and pile driving mechanisms.
Shaheed recalled (his memory supported by reports from the time) that the work crew were involved in removing and replacing the bolts on a flange of the 30-inch diameter seapipe connecting berths five and six (a process known as hot bolting).
The jobsite was above water, where the pipeline (called a riser) came vertically out of the sea.
Unknown to them, the pipe, which should have been empty of any flammable gas, had developed a leak and was filled with hydrocarbons. And when the flange was removed, the volatile vapours began pouring out and enveloping the barge and surrounded water, and the launch, named Carite.
It is likely that when the boiler was fired up, it sparked the explosion.
The resulting inferno was so huge that Shaheed Kurban, working on a boat off Trinmar, Point Fortin, more than 24 miles away, saw it.
He said his father, who was 38 when he died, likely was on the launch, having just returned from lunch on shore, when it blew.
“It set the sea on fire for 200 feet around with fuel oil, so you could not even swim away. He apparently jumped into the water, still in shoes and helmet. And when they picked him up, he still had life in him. But they didn’t give him first aid treatment there. They brought him to shore, where he died,” he said.
Shaheed said his father, his head blackened by oil, was spared the fire but his co-workers were not so fortunate.
Some died from a combination of asphyxia, burns and drowning. Other from the force of the explosion and from inhaling the fire.
“Some of them, rather than die in that fire, went down into the water holding on to the pipe, and when they dived down later looking for bodies, they found the men, still holding on,” he recalled.
The fire was extinguished within two hours.
History repeats itself
History has a way of repeating itself, they say.
When it happened, Chambers was attending a Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in Nassau. The country’s acting PM Kamaluddin Mohammed ordered a report, Manning appointed a joint investigation team, and McLeod described the unsafe working conditions in the oil industry.
The findings of that report were never publicly released.
Fyzal Kurban’s sons Michael and Nicholas are both divers, working in the waters off Pointe-a-Pierre.
THE MEN WHO DIED:
Hydar Karim, 39, Piparo, Henry Nathan, 39, Gasparillo, Frank Mitchell, 38, Sixth Company Village, Boodram Bridgenanan, 38, Claxton Bay, Roopnarine Mahase, 47, Cocoyea Village, Steve Francis Jules, 40, Cocoyea Village, Ramlal Gangoo, 35, Soledad Road, Ernest Bissessar, 42, Marabella, Frank Mohammed 47, La Romaine, Frank Mathura, 50, Claxton Bay, Vishnu Gobinsingh, 38, Claxton Bay, Trevor Cuffy, 40, Claxton Bay, Carver Martin, 36, San Fernando, Ramjohn Kurban, 38, Plaisance Park.