About 25 years ago, three youth men from Pleasantville, San Fernando, were hired by a building contractor to tear down a grand old house on a plot of land overlooking the Gulf of Paria in San Fernando.
The payment was small money, but the friends were hustlers and willing to do just about any job to earn some hundred dollar bills in the lean times after the attempted coup of 1990.
So with sledgehammer and crowbar, they began taking apart the place.
It was while pounding through a corridor wall that an old cigar box popped out and fell to the floor, spilling its contents.
The friends were stunned. They knew they had found someone’s riches. How valuable? None was sure.
But they knew it was worth more money than they’d ever seen, or ever held.
They dismissed thoughts of contacting the owner of the land.
Their orders, according to the boss man, was to “demolish and remove the house”.
And that’s what they were doing, for no more than $300 each.
So they took the treasure home, did an inventory and divided it three ways.
One would sell off his windfall—which included stamps, coins, military insignia, postcards, watches, precious gems, newspaper clippings, and a photograph of a woman taken a hundred years ago.
The other two, Kevin and Kirk (surnames withheld on request), chose to hold on to what they found.
“We were young. It was like God send this for us. So we decide to hold on to it, like an investment,” said Kevin, now a father of three.
They buried it so deep near an outhouse in their village near San Fernando that “you would need an excavator” to get it out, laughed Kirk, who has seven children.
And that is where they left it, until the Christmas of 2017, when they decided to find out the origins of the hoard, and try cashing in on the investment.
Maybe some rich collector of coins, stamps and old stuff would be interested in adding the pieces to their collections, they figured.
So the two walked into CCN’s South Bureau in San Fernando with a bag and a box, opened them before us, and told their story and asked for help.
Family trace
This is what we found out:
In the last quarter of the 19th century, a Mr Adamos left the island of Anguilla up in the Lesser Antilles and travelled to Venezuela to strike it rich in the gold mines.
He would marry, and father three children. These children were all delivered in Trinidad, where his pregnant wife came to take advantage of the healthcare provided in Port of Spain at the Colonial Hospital.
But Adamos would die in a gold mine collapse, ending his dream of riches.
One of his children, Frederick A Adams, returned to Anguilla where a shipwright uncle still lived.
Frederick learned to build sailing ships that were the primary means of moving about the islands back then.
Around the turn of the 20th century, Frederick would follow his dream, setting off to the land of opportunity—the United States of America.
He became a jack of all trades working for some big companies in New York, becoming a favourite of his employers, and seeing a good part of the US before he decided to return, in 1917, to the place of his birth—Trinidad.
He got a job as a waterworks inspector in Port of Spain, and found himself a wife.
They had a son and two daughters, and acquired much land on the hillside overlooking the capital city, close to where the Lady Young lookout is now.
One of those daughters—Marjorie Louisa Adams—moved to San Fernando, where she would meet and marry Edmund Mitchell, the son of a cocoa baron who lived in one of the historic southern mansions of the time—a 13-room, three-storey home at the top of St James Street, on what is now the location of the La Vega plant shop.
The Mitchells would have three children—Terrence, Murray and Ronald—before the marriage fell apart and they separated.
Mother and sons moved to a rented house at the corner of Mon Chagrin Street and North Road, with a view of the arc of Trinidad’s west coast.
And it is here the children would be raised, in their teenage years growing close to their hotfooted “Papa” Frederick A Adams, who lived on that Port of Spain hillside and owned eight acres of land overlooking the Lady Young Road near Morvant.
“Papa”, in his later years, moved in with his daughter and caregiver Marjorie in San Fernando.
He was never without his pipe, tobacco and stories of an epic life.
Meanwhile, Marjorie found administrative work at the bakery of businessman Joseph Stauble in San Fernando, earning enough money within ten years to buy that rented house and land for $4,000 (today, that property would likely be worth millions).
And in 1963, son Terrence married and moved out.
Brothers Murray and Ronald stayed with their mother and grandfather. And time tumbled on.
All four have since died—Papa in 1966, Marjorie in 2006, Ronald in 2008, Murray a month later.
Memorable smell
The only one left alive is Terrence Mitchell.
We found him, living down the street from Basdeo Panday.
And he knows exactly who the treasure belonged to.
We showed Mitchell a photograph of the box.
He recognised it immediately. It’s the one his grandfather stored his pipe, cigars and snuff.
All these years later and Mitchell still remembered the smell from that hand-made Jamaica Cigar Company box.
The last time he saw it was somewhere back in the ’50s. He also remembers some of those coins and stamps.
His grandfather was a stamp collector, he said, and would make it his business to purchase the first-issue stamps to add to the albums he kept.
Many of those coins were probably acquired in North America, he said.
The postcards from Bermuda, Canada and New York that were found in the cigar box were mailed by his mother’s employer and family friend Joseph Stauble, who owned the San Fernando bakery known to city folk for two generations.
Papa Frederick Adams died in 1966.
And as Mitchell recalled, his grandfather’s treasure collection would end up in the hands of his brother—soldier Ronald Mitchell, who died in 2009 without telling anyone the whereabouts or the contents of that cigar box.
By then, the Mitchell family property had been sold, vandalised and left vacant for 15 years.
The meeting
The Express arranged a meeting among Kevin, Kirk and Terrence Mitchell. They brought the cigar box and its contents and explained how they came upon it.
Maybe Mitchell would offer a finder’s fee, they suggested.
Mitchell examined it all, remembering the Stauble postcard he received when he was 14 years old, and the stamps his grandfather owned, and puzzled over the photograph of his grandfather’s mystery woman Rose Marion Baker (dated 1912 in Brooklyn), noting the age and worth of the coins that ended up with his soldier brother.
In the end, Mitchell told the men: “This is nothing more than sentimental value to me. The only value is in the memories it has brought back. Good memories. You may wish to share it with me, or you can have it all.”
And with that, Kevin and Kirk could do whatever they wanted with the treasure with a clear conscience.
They returned the cigar box to Mitchell, along with the postcards, and some of the coins and stamps.
The rest of it they hope a collector may want to take a look at.