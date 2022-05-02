When it was disclosed last week that a single old rotted tree had caused the islandwide blackout that left more than a million people in darkness, a significant number of people rejected the explanation as nothing but a Government cover-up.
“It’s a lie,” declared many on social media, with people claiming that the reason was meant to protect the saboteurs.
Residents of Grant’s Trace Extension, Rousillac, are however supporting the findings of the three-member committee appointed by the Government to investigate the circumstances which led to the outage on February 16.
The Express visited the area on Saturday and spoke with residents who recalled the events of that day, the thunderstorm, high winds and explosion followed by darkness. The Express was led to the fallen 21.64-metre-tall fungus-infected palmiste tree on a piece of land cleared by bulldozers to make way for Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) employees and other persons involved in the restoration process.
Veera Bhola, who lives with her family in the home closest to the site, recalled that she covered her children and hid when the power lines came down. “My children went for a drive with their father and it started raining and the winds were extremely high. I called and told them to come back home,” she said.
Bhola said the strong winds began at noon that day and continued for more than an hour.
“It was around 1 p.m. when I made the last call to my children and they were close by. Then suddenly there was an explosion and the lights went out. We saw sparks on the transformer and there was a ball of fire,” she said.
Bhola said when residents went to the site a tall palmiste tree had fallen on the lines.
Remarkable failure in information sharing
The report on the blackout was laid in Parliament by Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales in the House of Representatives on Friday. The committee was chaired by Chandrabhan Sharma, retired professor of electrical and computer engineering at The University of the West Indies, and included former T&TEC chairman Keith Sirju, and acting Police Superintendent Allister Guevarro.
It stated that the palmiste tree hit a high-voltage transmission line, causing a cascading chain of events which led to system failure in Trinidad.
It noted as well that during this period when electricity was lost for over 12 hours, there was a remarkable failure in information sharing in that none of the agencies involved—including T&TEC, Independent Power Producers (IPP), the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) and law enforcement agencies—took up the ball to provide leadership, particularly with respect to the provision of pertinent and timely information to a concerned public.
Initial reports by T&TEC stated that a fault occurred on two major circuits in the Rousillac area.
T&TEC general manager Kelvin Ramsook said then that an outage like that had not occurred in the country for many years. The last time the country experienced a major power outage was in 2013.
On Friday, Gonzales explained that the tree fell on a single-phase T&TEC 12 KV distribution line near Grants Trace Extension Road and the NGC private road in Rousillac. The tree eventually fell off the line causing it to come into contact with the 220KV line circuit, which transmits most of the power from the TGU generating facility to T&TEC.
Gonzales said this triggered a series of events resulting in the shutdown of the entire electrical grid around 12.52 p.m.
“Madam Speaker, the entire episode, from the triggering of the event by the fallen palmiste tree on the 12KV distribution line, to the shutdown of the entire grid resulting in an islandwide blackout, spanned about 3.6 seconds,” he said in Parliament.