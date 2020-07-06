Kamla

Opposition leader Kamla Persad Bissessar during the 2010 general election campaign.

The United National Congress says it is ready to return good governance to Trinidad and Tobago.

The party's screening committee has selected its team.

In a statement Sunday night, the UNC said: "We called all persons who want to work to take our country forward and the response was overwhelming. We thank everyone who submitted their nomination forms and who have pledged to continue to work in the interest of our great nation."

“The mix of skills and resources amongst this group has been aligned to our economic transformation plan, where they can find a space and a place where they can all contribute,” Political Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said. “I am inspired by their commitment to country, and their determination to work toward a better future.”

UNC GE 2020 CANDIDATES:

CONSTITUENCY CANDIDATE

ARIMA Flora Singh

AROUCA/MALONEY Cherry-Ann David

BARATARIA/SAN JUAN Senator Saddam Hosein

CARONI EAST Dr. Rishi Seecharran

CARONI CENTRAL Arnold Ram

CHAGUANAS EAST Mayor Vandana Mohit

CHAGUANAS WEST Dinesh Rambally

COUVA NORTH Ravi Ratiram

COUVA SOUTH Rudy Indarsingh

CUMUTO/MANZANILLA Dr Rai Ragbir

DABADIE/OMEARA Jamal Hoyte

DIEGO MARTIN CENTRAL John Laquis

DIEGO MARTIN NORTH-EAST Eli Zakour

DIEGO MARTIN WEST Marsha Walker

FYZABAD Dr. Lackram Bodoe

LA BREA Victor Roberts

LA HORQUETTA/TALPARO Jearlean John

LAVENTILLLE EAST Kareem Baird

LAVENTILLE WEST Rodney Stowe

LOPINOT/BON AIRE WEST Triston Bonterre

MAYARO Rushton Paray

MORUGA/TABLELAND Michelle Benjamin

NAPARIMA Rodney Charles

OROPOUCHE EAST Dr Roodal Moonilal

OROPOUCHE WEST Davendranath Tancoo

POINT FORTIN Senator Tarhaqa Obika

POINTE-A-PIERRE David Lee

PORT OF SPAIN NORTH Darren Garner

PORT OF SPAIN SOUTH Curtis Orr

PRINCES TOWN Barry Padarath

SAN FERNANDO EAST Monifa Andrews

SAN FERNANDO WEST Senator Sean Sobers

SIPARIA Kamla Persad-Bissessar

ST ANN’S EAST Kenya Charles

ST AUGUSTINE Senator Khadijah Ameen

ST JOSEPH Lt Colonel Ahloy Hunt

TABAQUITE Senator Anita Haynes

TOCO SANGRE GRANDE Nabila Green

TUNAPUNA David Nakhid

