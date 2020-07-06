The United National Congress says it is ready to return good governance to Trinidad and Tobago.
The party's screening committee has selected its team.
In a statement Sunday night, the UNC said: "We called all persons who want to work to take our country forward and the response was overwhelming. We thank everyone who submitted their nomination forms and who have pledged to continue to work in the interest of our great nation."
“The mix of skills and resources amongst this group has been aligned to our economic transformation plan, where they can find a space and a place where they can all contribute,” Political Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said. “I am inspired by their commitment to country, and their determination to work toward a better future.”
UNC GE 2020 CANDIDATES:
CONSTITUENCY CANDIDATE
ARIMA Flora Singh
AROUCA/MALONEY Cherry-Ann David
BARATARIA/SAN JUAN Senator Saddam Hosein
CARONI EAST Dr. Rishi Seecharran
CARONI CENTRAL Arnold Ram
CHAGUANAS EAST Mayor Vandana Mohit
CHAGUANAS WEST Dinesh Rambally
COUVA NORTH Ravi Ratiram
COUVA SOUTH Rudy Indarsingh
CUMUTO/MANZANILLA Dr Rai Ragbir
DABADIE/OMEARA Jamal Hoyte
DIEGO MARTIN CENTRAL John Laquis
DIEGO MARTIN NORTH-EAST Eli Zakour
DIEGO MARTIN WEST Marsha Walker
FYZABAD Dr. Lackram Bodoe
LA BREA Victor Roberts
LA HORQUETTA/TALPARO Jearlean John
LAVENTILLLE EAST Kareem Baird
LAVENTILLE WEST Rodney Stowe
LOPINOT/BON AIRE WEST Triston Bonterre
MAYARO Rushton Paray
MORUGA/TABLELAND Michelle Benjamin
NAPARIMA Rodney Charles
OROPOUCHE EAST Dr Roodal Moonilal
OROPOUCHE WEST Davendranath Tancoo
POINT FORTIN Senator Tarhaqa Obika
POINTE-A-PIERRE David Lee
PORT OF SPAIN NORTH Darren Garner
PORT OF SPAIN SOUTH Curtis Orr
PRINCES TOWN Barry Padarath
SAN FERNANDO EAST Monifa Andrews
SAN FERNANDO WEST Senator Sean Sobers
SIPARIA Kamla Persad-Bissessar
ST ANN’S EAST Kenya Charles
ST AUGUSTINE Senator Khadijah Ameen
ST JOSEPH Lt Colonel Ahloy Hunt
TABAQUITE Senator Anita Haynes
TOCO SANGRE GRANDE Nabila Green
TUNAPUNA David Nakhid