The unmarked graves of Basta Hall

On most days, you will find a flock of sheep and goats grazing on a windswept hillside that is the Basta Hall Public Cemetery.
It would be hard to tell them apart, since all a sheep can manage in tropical Trinidad is a mangy patch of wool at best.
And they all seem to bleat the same “beh”.
Between them and the CEPEP gang, they keep the cemetery grass as pristine as a golf course green.
Watching over the animals is their shepherd, and his four rowdy dogs.
The shepherd sits all day next to a tomb under the shade of a mango tree, unbothered, unhurried, and untroubled by his company of dead.
That’s because for many years, he had been a witness to the wailing at the funerals, and a host to gravesite visitors.
But that all changed in 2020, when the Covid-19 virus began killing us.
The burials stopped.
Families were not allowed to see their deceased loved ones whose bodies were disposed of by the State, incinerated within three days.
The experts feared that a person could contract the virus from the corpses—an opinion since proven unfounded.
Then the Public Health Ordinance allowed a few mourners to the crematoriums—the bodies of their parents and children and siblings handled as if radioactive, the last rites observed by only five people, then ten, then more.
This in a country where funerals attract hundreds, who come to mourn, celebrate, or to gloat that they weren’t the ones who died.
Speedy burials
Then the number of Covid victims climbed into the thousands, and people began dying daily by the dozen.
No one knew how many could die, and the worst-case scenario had a number in the tens of thousands.
The State started looking for burial plots, and the regional corporations were asked to identify spaces.
An area of a cemetery in Rousillac quickly reached Covid victim capacity, and closed.
So they began taking bodies to the Waterloo Public Cemetery.
When that too filled up, the grave diggers came to Basta Hall.
In mid-2021, the shepherd watched as sealed caskets began arriving in the hearses.
Sometimes there would be masked mourners, sometimes no one but the funeral home workers, or a last-minute holy man, or just a single person to say a quick goodbye.
Rituals that took hours were over in minutes.
And then there were those graves, far from the others, dug mere inches apart, in anticipation of a Covid death toll we have been spared, so far.
Most troubling of all, the shepherd observed, was that so many of those graves remain nameless.
We counted 25. There are only five grave markers identifying the people taken by the virus.
Basta Hall
This cemetery is more than a hundred years old.
It has existed since before the area was surveyed in 1920, according to researcher/author Glen Beadon.
And that unusual name likely a deviation of the name Basti—a district in Uttar Pradesh, India, an area from which indentured Indians are known to have originated, according to the research of deceased former curator of the Indian Caribbean Museum of Trinidad and Tobago.
It was at the time a section of the Gordon Plantations, which belonged to Gordon Grant and Company—a business established in 1872, and at that time involved in sugar estates and factories, coal bunkering services for ships, a brewery and soft drink plant, and the ownership and operation of cocoa, coffee and coconut estates.
Back then, the area was under cocoa cultivation, as were surrounding areas, including the Montserrat Hills of the Central Range, where you can still find healthy cocoa plantations.
But Basta Hall, along with the adjoining villages of Milton and Indian Trail, would come under sugar cane cultivation, an industry fuelled by the labour of the former indentured Indians, and their offspring.
Some of these people lived in areas west of the cemetery that came to be known as the villages of Opay and Little Bombay, places that have been erased by the passage of time.
The people of Little Bombay, about 200 living in the barrack-type houses near the Brechin Castle Sugar Factory, were all moved to nearby Dow Settlement, where they were granted land and loans to build.
And Opay, located close to a sugar factory that catered for the cane planted by individual farmers, only exists now in the memory of the elders, like Heeralal Seelochan, who was born in Basta Hall in 1948, caddied on the Sevilla golf course for the white folks operating the factory before Caroni (1975) Ltd, worked there as a boiler man, and buried a brother in that cemetery.
Many who lived and died in these sugar cane villages were buried at the Basta Hall cemetery. So many, said Seelochan, that “you could be sure that there are bodies being buried upon bodies”.
Not forgetting
Every cemetery has a “keeper” and for Basta hall, it is Cheryl Rampersad-Sammy, who will one day be very important to the relatives of the Covid victims in those unmarked graves.
Among the those buried there is her own relative, Shawn Ramlal, who was the first villager to die from Covid and was buried in the Christmas of 2020. His grave would be joined by two dozen more between then and May of this year.
And the graves belong to people from every ethnicity, age, and location in Trinidad, but the only ones with markers are of women—Sandra, born in 1958; Monica, born in 1953; Grace, born in 1950, and who died on Christmas Day in 2021; Bernadette, born in 1950; and Kulsum (born in 1959), whose epitaph remembered her as “a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, always smiling, no matter what”.
Rampersad-Sammy told us, “Many of the relatives of the people buried there asked to purchase the spot so they could put down a tombstone, but the regional corporation said this is not immediately an option.”
However, she said when it does become available, they will be informed.
And although the land and vegetation is quickly smothering the unmarked graves, she said “there is no need for the relatives to fear it being lost. They can come to me. They will remember, and I will remember”.
