The unmarked graves of Basta Hall

On most days, you will find a flock of sheep and goats grazing on a windswept hillside that is the Basta Hall Public Cemetery.

It would be hard to tell them apart, since all a sheep can manage in tropical Trinidad is a mangy patch of wool at best.

And they all seem to bleat the same “beh”.

Between them and the CEPEP gang, they keep the cemetery grass as pristine as a golf course green.