THE vast majority of people who have died from the Covid-19 virus to date were unvaccinated, epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds said yesterday.
Hinds said those who were vaccinated and still succumbed to the virus had very serious comorbidities.
“They were already in somewhat, for want of a better word, medically unstable and at a higher risk, and those are factors that contribute to a higher risk of an adverse outcome, even with a vaccine on board,” he said at yesterday’s Ministry of Health virtual Covid-19 news conference.
He noted that vaccinated and unvaccinated people make up the 49 Covid-19 Delta variant cases.
The first case of the Delta variant was recorded on August 11.
Of the 49 Delta cases so far, 32 were local cases and 17 were nationals and non-nationals travelling to Trinidad and Tobago.
Hinds said, to date, two confirmed Delta variant cases have died, but he could not specify the vaccination status of these deceased patients due to doctor/patient confidentiality.
The Ministry of Health reported one Delta death on Friday and another on Sunday.
On Sunday, the ministry said of the seven additional confirmed Delta variant cases, three were fully vaccinated, one was partially vaccinated and three were unvaccinated.
Five of the seven were local cases and six had contact with symptomatic people prior to being diagnosed, Hinds elaborated.
“As we’ve said before, we’ve noted that this pattern of spread indicates that there is the likelihood of undetected chains of community transmission and that we need to be additionally aware, additionally conscious and additionally stringent in adhering to our public health regulations and even more keen on getting our vaccinations to reduce our risk,” he stressed.
Hinds said the majority of the seven cases reported on Sunday were not linked to each other.
“Across the last 17 more recently documented cases, there were a couple of cases in which there were family members that were also diagnosed so there may be an adult and a minor…” he stated.
On another note, Hinds said between July and October 10, the majority of Covid-19 cases were in the 25-49 age group.
He said two-thirds of the Covid-19 deaths were over 60 years old and more than 80 per cent of the deceased patients had pre-existing illnesses.
“And again this is the point at which we want to emphasise that if you do have comorbidities, if you have diabetes, hypertension, other pre-existing chronic disease, it is even more important that you get your vaccine to reduce your risk of becoming a Covid-19 (fatality), if you do get Covid-19,” Hinds reiterated.
“You may still get it, you’ll reduce your risk of getting Covid-19 at all.
But in the event you do actually get it, you still have a much reduced risk of having an adverse outcome, so those with pre-existing comorbidities that are still questioning whether or not they should have the vaccine, the answer is yes.
Check with your doctors. Once your doctors don’t have any specific reason why you as an individual shouldn’t have the vaccine, then by all means make use of the available vaccinations,” he advised.