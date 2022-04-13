With the Easter weekend fast approaching, Health Minister Terence Deyalsingh has put the country on notice with regards to the spread of the Covid-19 virus, calling for the exercising of heightened vigilance and personal risk assessment.
Speaking during Wednesday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference, Deyalsingh said he would like to leave the nation with some strong advice with regards to how citizens, in all spheres of society, should be looking to conduct themselves over the next few days and few weeks.
“I just want to say that we’ve made some very hard-won gains. The place that we’re in now, we’re only here because of hard work by the medical team, by sacrifices by the business community, by sacrifices by individuals and places of worship. And I just want to remind the country that 3,787 people have in fact succumbed to the disease. And some are still succumbing albeit in small numbers, and these are mainly the elderly and the unvaccinated. So there’re some lessons there for us,” Deyalsingh said.
He stated that the issue facing us now is how we conduct ourselves in the upcoming days and weeks, so as not to lose and regress and go backwards.
“I think the strong recommendation that we can give this morning is one of personal and organisational and family responsibility based on your risk assessment, your tolerance for possibly acquiring Covid, taking it home to your unvaxxed elderlies who are still succumbing to the disease albeit in small numbers.”
He said he would like to contextualize that scenario with the simple statistic of a one-in-two ratio.
“Remember that fifty per cent of our population is vaccinated. So in any setting that you’re in, whether it’s a workplace, social setting, wedding, funeral, party, especially if someone is close to you without a mask and you don’t know that person, remember that that person is a danger to yourself. If you’re in a crowd of a hundred people, based on the one-in-two ratio fifty of those people are unvaccinated and pose a threat to you. And then you could take this virus home, infect your elderly, infect anybody who is unvaccinated, infect your community, shut down your workplace, and we are getting some reports that certain organisations are reporting localised outbreaks in some work settings.
“So that one-in-two ration is important because only fifty per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.”
He noted that while measures have been lifted, it is crucial for people to remember that the virus is still here, and added there are some countries who are reporting record numbers of cases.
“So, I want to throw out a catchphrase for us to use as our health watchwords for the next couple of weeks or months, especially this Easter weekend where people will be gathering. But we ask people that the catchphrase we want to use is that of “Heightened Vigilance and Personal Risk Assessment”.
“Too many businesses have suffered through lockdowns. We don’t want to go back there, and hopefully we’ll never go back there. Too many people have died.
“So, with the Easter weekend coming up, we want to ask people that this is a time to be aware, a time to be careful, to protect yourself, protect your elderly at home, protect your workplaces and also to protect our hospital system,” Deyalsingh said.
The Health Minister stated that the one thing they don’t want is for the post-Easter period to be one where the hospitals start to report higher levels of occupancy, whether at ward level, Intensive Care Unit level or High Dependency Unit level.
“We cannot help but notice that County Victoria has always been that County which has had an abnormally high number of cases nationally. Victoria is now accounting for 3,000 or around fifty per cent of the 6,001 active cases, with County Caroni following with 16 per cent.
“So those two counties are accounting for 66 per cent of the actives cases. That is a worrying statistic.”
He said the need for people to protect themselves, their families and workplaces applies to everyone, and that they really need to focus and shine a light on County Victoria and County Caroni to assist the healthcare team by modifying how they act and conduct themselves post the lifting of restrictions.
“We have come too far to turn back now, but we could avoid turning back by the population adopting the simple catchphrase thrown out this morning,” he said.
Deyalsingh also stated that the country will be receiving in the near future a donation of 40,000 doses of the Paediatric Pzifer vaccine from Spain.
Noting that this will be use to vaccinate children between the ages of five and 11 years old, he said the draft donation agreement has already been signed off by Spain and that T&T will be singing off either today or tomorrow.
“In conjunction with that we are also working on the indemnification agreement which is a legal document. That is being worked on in tandem, we’re not doing it sequentially to save time. And also at the same time, we’ve also started to work on the logistics to bring the vaccines in. We still don’t have a firm date but all of these activities are going on, not sequentially, but at the same time, so we could speed up the process.
“We have been informed that this batch of 40,000 that we’ll be getting will be expiring later down in the year, sometime around October or November, and if that is true we’re grateful as it gives us a little more time to use out that 40,000 for the population five to 11,” Deyalsingh noted..