The state of public emergency that existed in Trinidad and Tobago was revoked with effect from midnight Wednesday.
These are the updated Public Health Regulations, effective today Thursday November 18, as outlined in a statement from the Office of the Attorney General.
Legal Notice No. 270
The changes to the Regulations include-
• 10 persons allowed in a public gathering [Regulation 3]
• an increase in the attendance of persons at religious gatherings, weddings and funerals, christenings at the facility to fifty per cent (50%) capacity. [Regulation 4(2)]
• Religious meetings or services must not exceed 90 minutes [Regulation 4(2)]
• Only 25 persons are allowed at the actual burial site, cremation site or cemetery [Regulation 4(3)]
• Public swimming pools can operate as safe zones. [Regulation 8(1) (i)]
• Consumption of alcohol is not allowed in a public place unless it is on the premises of a safe zone or there is permission from the Minister [Regulation 8 (10)]
Regulations that remain unchanged
• Requirement for mask wearing in a vehicle or vessel [Regulation 5]
• Requirement for mask wearing in public places [Regulation 6 ]
• Medical deferral certificates[ Regulation 7]
• Safe zones [Regulation 8]
• Public transport remains at 75% capacity [Regulation 10]
• Airports and sea ports will continue to be regulated by the Minister of National Security [Regulation 12]
• Testing, quarantine and self-quarantine regulations remain the same [Regulations 13, 14 and 15]
• Ministry of Health can issue guidelines [Regulation 11]