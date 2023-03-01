The United States government has established a gun intelligence unit in Trinidad, which has already been successful with the arrest of a Trinbagonian national and two others who were illegally shipping guns into this country.
This was stated yesterday by United States Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Candace Bond, who had her first media interview with the Express at the US Embassy’s office at Briar Place, Port of Spain.
Acknowledging crime continues to be a major issue in Trinidad and Tobago, Bond said the United States is working with its partners here to crack down on criminal activities.
In May 2022, former acting police commissioner McDonald Jacob had said a lot of weapons entering T&T are coming from North America, such as places like Georgia, Baltimore and Florida.
He said the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) was working hand in hand with agencies such as the DEA (United States Drug Enforcement Administration), the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to identify the persons who are shipping these firearms to T&T.
Ambassador Bond said the US Department of Homeland Security, Investigations Unit, established a “gun intelligence unit” in late 2022 in Trinidad. “Our homeland security, investigations unit, they actually created a specific gun intelligence unit, they work very closely with the TTPS and Minister (Fitzgerald) Hinds (National Security Minister), so they are really looking at how to eradicate that whole issue of guns not only from a Customs and Control perspective, but also, I don’t know if you were aware that we were able to apprehend a Trinbagonian national and two others who were shipping illegal guns here,” she said.
The ambassador, who arrived in T&T in November 2022, said the US has six law enforcement agencies working with this country’s law-enforcement—the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the FBI, Customs and Border, Department of Homeland Security, ATF and Diplomatic Security. She said the Embassy holds crime fighting as a priority, as it is disrupting the lives of citizens.
Bond said the US does not just drop off equipment, it brings its best and most comprehensive capabilities to make the communities safer.
She noted the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative was established years ago, and the US committed over US$12 million in terms of T&T security initiatives in recent years. The goal is centred on institutional building and sustainability, as well as investing in partners to make sure they are trained and have the best models available to fight crime.
Root causes of crime
Bond also identified the need to delve into community policing and dealing with the root causes of crime and gangs. The ambassador said she comes from Los Angeles, California, USA, where she worked in the communities with the youth, civil groups and other organisations.
She said one of her first engagements in Trinidad was in Laventille, where the US is working in the communities via the Gang Reduction and Community Empowerment (GRACE) programme.
Bond said gifts were given to the children in the community. “You can see the joy on their faces, you can see the trust of the police. And I think that is very important for communities to have that bond and that trust, so they can work together to protect their neighbourhoods,” she said. She added that she had the opportunity to go with Sharon Rowley (wife of PM Dr Keith Rowley) to the mas camps, where she saw the creativity and arts and culture as avenues for children to not be engaged in violence.
Bond said many of the programmes the US has in T&T are growing, and US$1 million was recently committed to the GRACE programme.
Travel advisories
The Express also questioned Bond on the United States’ advisories for American travellers to T&T.
According to information on the US Embassy website, tt.usembassy.gov, in November 2022 the Department of State renewed its Travel Advisory for this country, placing it at Level 3—reconsider travel to this country. “Reconsider travel to Trinidad and Tobago due to crime. Exercise increased caution in Trinidad and Tobago due to terrorism and kidnapping. Some areas have increased risk,” the advisory stated.
According to the ambassador, the advisory is all based on facts and it is for the American traveller to be wary and make decisions in terms of their safety. “With Trinidad and Tobago, we always make sure that we are informing the Government of any change in status. It’s constantly reviewed and updated. This is around the world that this happens,” she said.
Bond said she is from Los Angeles and she knows there are places she should not go at certain times of night in LA, and she would advise anyone going to the area of this as well.