Monitoring of the La Soufriere volcano continues with aerial surveillance captured by the Soufriere Monitoring Unit on Wednesday.
According to the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) in the St. Vincent and the Grenadines, while there are no significant changes over the last 24hrs, materials and magma continue to ooze to the surface without associated seismic activity. Dome building continues as the dome can be seen slightly larger than on 29th December.
Alert Level remains at Orange - elevated fumarolic activity. All residents living in communities closer to the volcano (red and orange zones) are asked to be on the alert for any increased activities.
Persons are asked to desist from visiting the volcano at this time of heightened activity.