The Water and Sewerage Authority (the Authority) advises customers and members of the public of a misleading and un-substantiated voice note recording currently in circulation, admonishing the public to refrain from drinking pipe borne water, as it may result in illness. This report is false and speculative, as it is based on opinion and not supported by any scientific testing of the water quality.
Further, the Authority wishes to note that it performs ongoing, sampling and testing of the water it produces throughout Trinidad and Tobago; and assures customers that the water currently being supplied through its distribution system complies with the Guidelines for Drinking Water Quality of the World Health Organisation and is safe for use. Notwithstanding this, the Authority has launched an investigation into these claims.