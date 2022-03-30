In March 2001, acting principal Seunarine Persad bought a retired racehorse in Claxton Bay.
He didn’t immediately have the means to take it home, so he took it to school instead.
And this is where the stallion he named “Silver” was kept.
Until parents of pupils attending Springvale Hindu Primary School in Claxton Bay began protesting.
How the heck could the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha allow this to happen at its school, they wanted to know.
Children were being asked to cut grass to feed and water ‘Silver’.
What if the horse got annoyed like in the Western movies and took a bite out of a child?
Didn’t anyone know how much waste came out of a horse daily? (We checked. It’s 50 pounds).
And wasn’t it enough that these children had to deal with the stench of the nearby Forres Park Landfill and its committee of corbeaux?
Worse yet, Persad and horse were both overnighting at the school.
In his defence, Persad, then 56, said he was not a “mad horseman”, never once visited “Ward 1” and only stayed on the compound with his horse because nearby squatters would hop on it while he was away and gallop around the village.
Anyway, to avoid a showdown, Persad got on his horse one evening and rode it home to Mulchan Trace, Woodland, 20 miles (32 kilometres) away, a spectacle still remembered to this day.
And the last anyone heard of horse and rider was when “Sir” was transferred from the school, and then suspended by the Teaching Service Commission while his conduct was investigated.
We can’t recall any more interesting horse-related news, except for those races at Santa Rosa covered by fast-talking commentator Dave Lamy.
That’s until the final months of 2019, shortly before the pandemic arrived and ruined countless lives.
Around then, social media began sharing a video clip captured by a man driving between the abandoned canefields along the M2 Ring Road, linking San Fernando to Princes Town.
He had discovered an untethered, unsaddled, unbothered horse munching roadside, no owner in sight.
So the man decided to “communicate” with the animal, which “neighed” right back.
“Aye ya yai! Alyuh hear what going on? You hear he talk to me?” yelled the horse whisperer.
The horse trotted into the bushes and disappeared.
Over the past two years as the country imposed curfews, curtailed human movement, criminalised beach and river limes, and triggered a still immeasurable mental health crisis, we (my daughters Micaela and Seraya) went looking for that horse.
And followed it into the bushes.
The Savana Grande
There is an area of South Trinidad between San Fernando and Princes Town that the island’s First Peoples may recognise today, if they were not all erased by the European colonisers.
When they first came upon it in the final years of the 17th century, the Spaniards would have found a mix of woodland and grassland growing on the gently undulating hills that characterise this part of Trinidad.
And it is for this feature the region came to be called Savana Grande (big savanna).
Here is where the Catalan Capuchin friars, given the responsibility for the Christian conversion of the indigenous people, set up a mission in an Amerindian settlement—called the La Anunciata de Nazaret de Savana Grande—in what would later be named Princes Town.
The island’s plantation economy would be spurred by the 1783 Cedula of Population, which allowed the grant of land to French colonists, and much of the Savana Grande was cleared of the woods to make way for the sugarcane crop that enriched the few at the expense of the enslaved and indentured.
This land would remain in constant agriculture production until the 2000s when government shut down the industry because it was producing nothing but debt.
Large swaths of the Savana Grande would be divided into two-acre (0.8-hectare) plots and granted to former Caroni Ltd workers as part of their voluntary separation of employment packages.
That land was meant to be planted, but only a fraction ever was. Instead, the Savana Grande slowly returned to its natural state, with wildflowers and bull grass, shade trees and bamboo groves smothering the cane rows and access roads.
Living wild and free
This is where we discovered the five horses living wild.
It took months of searching. They were elusive. Fleeting glimpses from a distance. Flashes of brown in between the greenery. They never made a sound. You knew they were close by from their droppings, the trails of beaten-down bush, the hoofprints left at the streams and ponds. They had several square miles of land to roam.
Then, one day, we found them all, three stallions and two mares, grazing serenely, framed against the setting sun falling behind the San Fernando Hill. They sensed us, and bolted. It was exhilarating and therapeutic, seeing these animals living free of human encumbrances while humans lived confined, attempting to elude death by virus.
We discovered that two of the horses belonged to a wealthy landowner who had big pre-pandemic plans to use his two-acre plot as an animal farm. A third horse belong to a lawyer who had acquired property there too. Two more horses were abandoned in the area by people unable to care for them.
The pandemic years were merciful to the land. It rained often, preventing the bush fires and allowing the grass to grow fat, and nourish the animals.
So much so that on one visit (we told no one of the location) we found a heavily pregnant mare. Five days later, there was a healthy female baby, the filly born in the wild, and thriving.
Her name was Mimi.
How large that herd may have become, we will never know.
In November 2021 the night-time curfew was lifted, and traffic again began picking up along the M-2 Ring Road. The horses may have followed the lights and sounds of the vehicles, and during the night, found themselves trotting alongside cars.
Mimi was struck by a vehicle and suffered a severe wound to the face.
People began recording the animals and calling for the intervention of the authorities. Police were contacted by people claiming negligence and neglect. Volunteers from the UWI’s School of Veterinary Medicine got involved. The owner of two of the horses was contacted and agreed to allow all the horses to be corralled and removed from the area.
The five were captured and taken away. Mimi could not be saved.
The horses were separated, and found homes at the Animal Alive Sanctuary in South Oropouche, the Samsara ranch in Penal, and at a location in Freeport.
When last we checked on them, the horses were doing fine. Except, they will never be truly free again.
About that acting school principal.
We went looking for him in Woodland to find out how things turned out with him and Silver. Persad, a father of two who lived alone in his final years, never returned to teaching. He stayed off the job until his retirement at age 60, about the time he sold his home to a man from the village called “Grassy”.
Persad died on May 27, 2020.
