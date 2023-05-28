The Woman Who refused To Leave

In November 2022, heavy rainfall and flooding led to severe erosion along the Manzanilla/Mayaro Road, destroying homes and threatening lives.
Rising floodwaters, and shoreline movements began eating away at the houses built on the edge of the roadway, most of which had already collapsed.
This triggered an immediate evacuation of residents to shelters and clearing beach houses in North Manzanilla.
But there was one woman who refused to vacate her home...the only home she had known for 52 years.
And 80-year-old Carol Moller had the coastal village all to herself for four weeks.
A concrete wall surrounding her property had been washed away, and many of her animals were not spared the wrath of the floods.
Sangre Grande Regional Corporation chairman Anil Juteram, police and fire officers, accompanied Moller’s brother, Garnet, through floodwaters to get to her home to convince her to leave. But Moller remained steadfast in her decision to stay there.
The Express visited the area earlier this month and spoke with Moller about her decision, which the authorities and public feared would turn disastrous, even fatal.
She said, “Nobody knows what people are dealing with, so nobody should judge me. I decided to stay in my home for two reasons, my animals and because I had nowhere to go.”
The mother of nine, none of whom reside in Trinidad, insisted that she had to stay on the property to protect her 300 chickens, goats, ducks, and her dogs and cats.
“I just could not leave them behind. I had to stay here and do what I was supposed to do,” she said.
And so, Moller’s brother and others would walk through the deluge to deliver food and other supplies to her. The journey, the Express was told, took about an hour and a half.
Garnet said then, “It was no easy task to get to her. Although water had subsided a bit on the roadside, it did not on the beach side. It was about waist-height to cross that water and battling heavy currents.”
‘Please do something’
For a month, Moller lived inside her home with no electricity and no cellphone contact.
Garnet said he was worried for his sister’s safety. Many of her animals had drowned in the flood.
“Most of the animals are now floating in the sea around her. A few ducks and common fowls are still around the property. It is a shame to see the situation that we are in. If it was your sister, you know how you would feel?” he said back then.
On one occasion, Garnet stood outside his sister’s property and pleaded with her for almost three hours, but she did not budge. He told the Express that he left her with a heavy heart, but he had no choice.
Moller recently said she understood her brother’s concern but it was her decision and she stood her ground.
She said she had lived there since 1970. Her husband, Winston Samlalsingh, died about 20 years ago.
“That was not the first time the homes in this area were threatened by flood. In fact, I have been pleading for help since the last major flooding,” she said.
Moller, who built her home on the eroding coastline, said the worst happened during high tide when water would flow into the front yard of her home.
Many complaints were filed, she said, but no one responded.
Moller said the calamity of 2014 when kilometres of the Manzanilla/Mayaro Road collapsed residents believed then that more focus would be placed on development in the area.
She had called for construction of a seawall as a long-term solution.
“I made reports and people came and visited me but nothing has taken place and I am very worried. It is scary to see this happening and no one is helping me. I have nowhere else to go and I am pleading with the authorities to please do something. You have your reports and taken enough pictures, please do something,” she said.
Bypass road
In January this year, a temporary bypass road was constructed through the cocal in Manzanilla.
The ten-kilometre roadway, built alongside the collapsed Manzanilla to Mayaro Road, cost of $14 million.
By March, motorists complained that the roadway was crumbling and they had no choice but to weave through it.
This, according to residents, have become an expensive inconvenience as vehicles were damaged and taxi fares continue to rise.
A fiery protest was staged by residents who called on the authorities to find a permanent solution.
Mayaro MP Rushton Paray told the Express two weeks ago that weekly grading promised by the Ministry of Works and Transport had not taken place.
“Unfortunately, there is no update. The bypass road continues to disintegrate with each shower. The Minister promised weekly grading which has not happened,” he said.
The matter was raised in Parliament last month, when Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan was asked to give an update on the collapsed Manzanilla Road.
Sinanan responded that the completed technical design for the new roadway was before Cabinet and will go out to tender soon.