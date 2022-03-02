Former Energy Minister Kevin Ramnarine says the appointment of an investigating team by the Ministry of Energy to investigate the deaths of four underwater welders at Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd was expected.
However, he said, the investigation must be able to answer what caused the huge pressure differential that caused the men to be pulled into the pipeline.
That has not yet been answered, he said.
Ramnarine said it is hoped that the investigation will proceed as soon as possible and the report laid in Parliament and debated.
Ramnarine said, “It's also good that the Minister of Energy has reached out to BP and Shell for assistance. This is the worst industrial accident in a generation and it’s important that we understand what went wrong and who is accountable.”
He said in all the major accidents of the international oil and gas industry, from the Piper Alpha disaster in 1987 to the BP Deepwater Horizon in 2010, human error and organizational deficiencies have always been at the heart of these issues.
“It must be noted too that the OSH agency under section 72 of the OSH act is the legally empowered agency to conduct such investigations. Sections 82 and 83 of the Act also point to offenses, penalties and legal proceedings that flow from a failure of a duty to comply with the Act. I expect therefore that the OSH agency will also be doing its statutory duty to investigate this terrible accident,” he said.
Ramnarine said the Minister responsible for the OSH agency is the Minister of Labour “who has been notably invisible” throughout this entire ordeal.
Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan, who also served as a former Energy Minister, said she supported the decision by the minister to commence an independent investigation into the incident. However, she is concerned about the way the incident was managed and handled by Paria since Friday.
“It begs the question as to what are the health and safety operations at Paria. I want to bring the Ministry of Energy into this. The ministry is the regulator and at all time they are responsible for health and safety in the industry. They are responsible for auditing all health and safety plans, emergency response plans in a period basis to determine whether there are any gaps,” she said.
Seepersad-Bachan said whether the men were employed by a contractor or subcontractor was irrelevant as Paria should be held accountable for what happened.
“This is a routine maintenance function and they should have all their checks and balances in place to allow for prompt response,” she said.
According to the former minister, the laws has evolved in other countries where directors and chief executive officers are being held accountable in cases of gross negligence.