ONE YEAR since temporary repairs were conducted on the Craignish Main Road, leading to Princes Town, a progressive landslip in the area has again reverted its roadways to an obstacle course and the source of nightmare-inducing traffic in the area.
Frustrated residents last week told the Express that they fear the issue will remain unresolved, potentially posing a threat to commuters and cutting off a major passageway between the Southeast and Western parts of the island.
'The offset between the two lanes is now high- er than the height of a car and they keep patching every couple of weeks instead of working on a permanent fix. North has the Eastern Main Road, the Bus Route, and a three-lane highway but the only road linking Southeast to Southwest is barely passable,' one resident (who asked not to be named)- said last week.
'It took literally 45 minutes to one hour to get in and out. It is beyond ridiculous, and I don't know what else to do,' another said.
In March 2021, the crumbling road had seen two large freight container trucks nearly collapse onto nearby traffic due to the uneven surface. Disheartened residents then told the Express that the issue had been long-standing in that area but had yet to be repaired.
Calling for action, residents said that the issue required a sustainable solution.
'They are waiting for something terrible to happen before they actually act. This is not political to any of the people who may lose their lives on a road because it has been neglected for years. This isn't a matter of PNM or UNC because both have been in power, and both seem to wait to act on these matters and I'm sure these things are happening in other places as well. The question is are they going to listen to us now?' said one resident.
One week later remedial works were completed by the Ministry of Works and Transport, paving only one half of the caving roadway, leaving the portion of the road subject to the slip without reinforcement.
As a result, the road was separated into two levels.
'What were they thinking?' asked one resident.
'The Ministry of Works just keeps doing temporary fixes to the main road. They just keep putting material into the hole without building a retaining wall and after just a couple months the road goes back to the original dangerous state,' he said in March 2021.
Now months since the temporary repairs were conducted, the Express was told that the road's state had again deteriorated, leaving many without hope for its future repair.
'Because of the traffic in Petit Cafe, if you pass through Matilda its bottleneck, all the streets are coming out to one main area and that area is gridlocked. It is really bad and frustrating,' one resident said.
Another said, 'We've been struggling with it for maybe ten years now with no sign of a permanent fix. As predicted, the road has again reached the point where someone can die if a container truck or other top-heavy vehicle passes here. It is so frustrating that the only major road linking the southwest to southeast would be allowed to remain like this for so long. I'm pretty sure if this was the Eastern Main Road it would have never been allowed to stay this way, but I suppose the lives of people in South Trinidad don't matter as much as those in the North. I guess now we just must wait for someone to die to get it fixed properly... I've given up on this problem as I have no hope of it being fixed anymore.'
ACTION
The Express contacted Member of Parliament for the area Barry Padarath to ask if he was aware of the situation and if any works through the Ministry of Works and Transport are in the near future.
Padarath told the Express that the issue had been raised in Parliament last year, with Minister of Works Rohan Sinanan responding that problematic segments throughout the Naparima Mayaro Road were to be addressed. Padarath said that he was advised that the Ministry has since been evaluating tenders for repairs.
'Last year when I raised this particular issue in the Parliament the Minister of Works and Transport gave the commitment that there are several segments of the Naparima Mayaro Road to be addressed. Since then, to now what we have been advised by the Ministry of Works and Transport is that they are evaluating the tenders so that work would have commenced during this financial year,' he said.
He said that thus far, no repairs have materialised.
In the Craignish area, he said, works had been done in the months prior. However, the landslip that has resulted in the road's split, is the worst it has ever been, he said.
'If you are asking specifically about the Craignish area, they had done some remedial work in that area a few months ago but the problems have resurfaced in that there continues to be a landslip. This is actually the worst we have ever seen it been but in terms of action from the Ministry of Works and Transport we were told that they are evaluating the tenders,' he said.
The Express reached out to the Minister of Works and Transport to ask if anything would be done in the near future to address the slippage. No response was received.
Do you have a story to highlight or an issue in need of redress? Send information to khamarie.rodriguez@trinidadexpress.com