Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has disclosed that Shem Baldeosingh, a former senior advisor to former Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar received close to $1 million dollars from contractors "inside" the Office of the Prime Minister.
Speaking at the People's National Movement meeting in San Fernando on Tuesday night, Rowley said further that there are Parliamentarians who should be talking to the police.
He also took issue with former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, whom he said, claimed that he (Rowley) gave $35 million to go after political opponents.
The Prime Minister also indicated that Griffith will soon be joining the political landscape.
"You know why the Opposition Leader is calling for criminal charges to be laid against me, the Prime Minister?...it is because they believe that you will never find out what is really going on," he said.
"The former Commissioner of Police who will apparently join us very soon openly in the political arena, made a statement that I as Prime Minister gave him $35 million to pursue UNC MPs," he said as he noted that Persad-Bissessar called for him (Rowley) to be charged for doing that.
Rowley said there is a procedure for every dollar spent by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago.
Rowley said the fact is the Finance Minister approved US$18 million in 2021 for the pursuit of white collar crime.
He explained this as he spoke about the corruption that existed under the Estate Management Business Development Company (EMBD) formed to develop Caroni lands.
Rowley said when the PNM came into Government they met a situation where certain selected contractors had in their possession "fraudulent certified claims" for humongous sums of money.
These claims, he said, totalled of $965 million.
He said these monies were owed to five contractors.
Rowley said as they "investigated" this matter it was found that one of the beneficiaries was Baldeosingh, a senior advisor to former Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
"Soon after he was brought here for favors done or not done he became the senior advisor in the Prime Minister's office but he is here receiving from contractors in this million dollar largesse $904,000 inside the office of the Prime Minister," he said.
The Prime Minister said as of March 22, 2022 the EMBD continues to manage its litigation portfolio.
He said 13 construction litigation matters were concluded for $43.8 million.
Rowley said the claim was $593 million more.
He said had the EMBD not waged a "strong legal fight", the taxpayers would have had to pay those fraudulent claims which stood at $593 million more.
Rowley said seven other litigation matters of a value of $1 million was settled for $670,000.
Turning to "active matters" before the courts, Rowley said as of March 22, 2022 there are four court of appeal matters, 19 high court matters, 6 of which are consolidated claims, 1 arbitration matter and 3 industrial court matters," he said.
He said the total claims amount to $3.77 billion.
Government Ministers, he said, had come to the Cabinet for funds for legal support to go after criminal conduct they came across.
He drew reference to a Cabibet note from September 16, 2021 where Cabinet agreed to pay US$18 million to go after the white collar criminals.
He said the Cabinet noted, among other items, that the pursuit of civil claims were in the excess of $400 million and there were over $1 billion in contractor claims against EMBD.
"I tell you this so that you can be aware that one of the things we are dealing with in this country is a huge reservoir of white collar crime left there by the UNC or continuing," he said.
He said the UNC are "desperate" to return to Government to bury this.
He said one EMBD contract was awarded for $34 million and increased by $300 million.
He said the former Cabinet approved $400 million in contracts in July 2015 and the contractors claimed to have worked in August and by September 7, 2015 - election day - all $400 million was paid.
He said if he had brought more documents to the meeting, they would contain names of sitting Parliamentarians.
"Two of them (documents) would have had on their cover, the names of members of Parliament who are in the Parliament today, who serve as Ministers in this country, who you would not believe these are the richest, whose names are on those documents but they outside in the Parliament, every minute they have a concern, every minute they on front the television telling you this, telling you that when they should be talking to the police," he said.
"You know what grinds me? It's the bold facedness of this, Kamla Persad-Bissessar led that group of kleptocrats who are now in courts of Trinidad and Tobago," she said.
He said the Opposition is attacking Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi but he has not been before the courts with a charge taking kick backs from lawyers.