Social Development and Family Services Minister, Donna Cox, right, accompanied by her Permanent Secretary, Sheila Seecharan, centre, views some of the produce provided to recipients of the school Feeding Programme during a tour of NAMDEVCO packing house on Tuesday.

Social Development and Family Services Minister, Donna Cox, conducted a tour of the Packing House at the National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation (NAMDEVCO) on Tuesday.

The visit to the Piarco facility came following several complaints on social media and otherwise, of alleged depletion of the hamper boxes which are at present being distributed to children registered under the National School Feeding Programme.

“I have seen and received several complaints from persons who indicated that the items are insufficient, so today, I have the opportunity to witness and explore the produce myself. It would seem that some persons are being mischievous and removing items from the bags before they take photos and post for circulation on social media. Despite this, I am quite pleased by the quality and quantity of items which make up the boxes and I am confident that this initiative is a very good one. In fact, since the distributions began on November 30, several beneficiaries have expressed gratitude for the hamper boxes”.

Cox also indicated that she was happy that the initiative created a local market for the nation’s farmers, and that it was her hope that the youths will take example and be encouraged to make agriculture their preferred career choice.

A cross section of the items contained in the school feeding hampers, comprising of a mixture of fresh produce, fruits and vegetables.

 

The minister was accompanied by her Permanent Secretary, Sheila Seecharan, as well as NAMDEVCO’s chief executive officer, Nirmala Debysingh-Persad, and Deputy Chairman of the Board, Wayne Inniss.

Debysingh-Persad said the packages, comprising a mixture of fresh produce of vegetable, fruits, provisions and milk, will provide balanced and nutritional meals for the children.

She added that the fruits and vegetables were selected from farms registered with NAMDEVCO, which are certified and monitored for good agricultural practices, and these farms can consistently provide high quality and nutritional food to recipients.

Seecharan meanwhile, said the 79, 000 children registered under the school nutrition programme will benefit from this initiative, which will cost taxpayers $19,750,000.

Social Development Minister, Donna Cox, second right, observes some of the produce and the packing process during the tour of NAMDEVCO’s packing facility on Tuesday.

 

"Each recipient will receive a hamper valued at $250.00, which comprises two bags of produce -a bag of ground provisions, callaloo bush, pumpkin, and a bag of local fruits and vegetables including pineapples, melons, melongene, tomatoes, sweet peppers, cucumbers, a carton of milk and cocoa."

The distribution process began on November 30 to areas including Fyzabad, Mayaro, South Oropouche, Moruga, Rio Claro, Princes Town, Marabella, Pleasantville, Caroni, Couva, El Dorado, Arima, St Augustine, Maloney, La Horquetta, El Socorro, Tacarigua, Aranguez, Blanchisseuse, Carenage, Diego Martin, Sangre Grande, Valencia and Tamana.

NAMDEVCO is expected to distribute 1,300 packages per day.

The Government through the Ministries of Social Development and Family Services, Education and Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, remains committed to bringing relief to those who have been negatively affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that no one is left behind.

Cops search home of PH driver

Cops search home of PH driver

The home of a private-­hire (PH) driver who was detained following the murder of 18-year-old Ashanti Riley was searched by investigators yesterday.

Homicide investiga­tors were said to be searching the Laventille home of the 32-year-old man, in his presence, for any items to use as evidence in the case being compiled by the police.

Gary: Use insecticide instead of pepper spray

Gary: Use insecticide instead of pepper spray

Until pepper sprays are legalised for public use, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has suggested a small can of insecticide can be used as an effective tool by women to ward off potential attacks.

And he has urged more women to apply for guns.

During a news conference yesterday at the Police Administration building in Port of Spain, Griffith said he would endorse the use of pepper spray should it become legal, and he hoped to have consultations with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on how best such devices could be incorporated into society.

An outpouring of love for Adrian

An outpouring of love for Adrian

His voice trembling and tears welling up, 13-year-old Adrian Lomas says he is thankful to everyone who responded to his letter titled “Fortune and Unfortunate”.

Following the Express article highlighting his struggles in accessing online learning and the hardships of his parents, dozens of Express readers began contacting the family last Thursday, eager to help.

Stop illegal 'PH' cars

Stop illegal 'PH' cars

Following the brutal killing of 18-year old Ashanti Riley last week, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Taxi Drivers Network Adrian Acosta has called on the State to stop “PH” drivers involved in the illegal business of using a private car as a taxi.

Riley was last seen boarding a “PH” (private-hire) taxi before her gruesome murder.