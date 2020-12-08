Social Development and Family Services Minister, Donna Cox, conducted a tour of the Packing House at the National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation (NAMDEVCO) on Tuesday.
The visit to the Piarco facility came following several complaints on social media and otherwise, of alleged depletion of the hamper boxes which are at present being distributed to children registered under the National School Feeding Programme.
“I have seen and received several complaints from persons who indicated that the items are insufficient, so today, I have the opportunity to witness and explore the produce myself. It would seem that some persons are being mischievous and removing items from the bags before they take photos and post for circulation on social media. Despite this, I am quite pleased by the quality and quantity of items which make up the boxes and I am confident that this initiative is a very good one. In fact, since the distributions began on November 30, several beneficiaries have expressed gratitude for the hamper boxes”.
Cox also indicated that she was happy that the initiative created a local market for the nation’s farmers, and that it was her hope that the youths will take example and be encouraged to make agriculture their preferred career choice.
The minister was accompanied by her Permanent Secretary, Sheila Seecharan, as well as NAMDEVCO’s chief executive officer, Nirmala Debysingh-Persad, and Deputy Chairman of the Board, Wayne Inniss.
Debysingh-Persad said the packages, comprising a mixture of fresh produce of vegetable, fruits, provisions and milk, will provide balanced and nutritional meals for the children.
She added that the fruits and vegetables were selected from farms registered with NAMDEVCO, which are certified and monitored for good agricultural practices, and these farms can consistently provide high quality and nutritional food to recipients.
Seecharan meanwhile, said the 79, 000 children registered under the school nutrition programme will benefit from this initiative, which will cost taxpayers $19,750,000.
"Each recipient will receive a hamper valued at $250.00, which comprises two bags of produce -a bag of ground provisions, callaloo bush, pumpkin, and a bag of local fruits and vegetables including pineapples, melons, melongene, tomatoes, sweet peppers, cucumbers, a carton of milk and cocoa."
The distribution process began on November 30 to areas including Fyzabad, Mayaro, South Oropouche, Moruga, Rio Claro, Princes Town, Marabella, Pleasantville, Caroni, Couva, El Dorado, Arima, St Augustine, Maloney, La Horquetta, El Socorro, Tacarigua, Aranguez, Blanchisseuse, Carenage, Diego Martin, Sangre Grande, Valencia and Tamana.
NAMDEVCO is expected to distribute 1,300 packages per day.
The Government through the Ministries of Social Development and Family Services, Education and Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, remains committed to bringing relief to those who have been negatively affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that no one is left behind.