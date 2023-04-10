Buccoo Reef

Ready to go: Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago employees walk past the new Buccoo Reef seabridge ferry at the Port of Port of Spain following its arrival from Australia. The ferry is due to make its inaugural sailing tomorrow. —Photo: Jermaine Cruickshank

IT has been smooth sailing for the inter-island ferries on the sea bridge for this Easter holidays, and whoever wants to go to Tobago or Trinidad there is a vessel for them.

This is from Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan who said that the vessels APT James and the Buccoo Reef had doubled their sailing scheduled times since last Wednesday and were working at full capacity.

“Usually, each vessel does two trips up and two trips down between the islands every day. But for Easter, they are going four trips up and four trips down.

Everyone is being taken on board, and there is still some extra capacity. There have been no hiccups or problems so far. If there is a problem on a flight to Tobago, there is capacity on the vessels to take anyone across,” Sinanan told the Express in a phone interview on Sunday.

He added that the schedule is expected to continue to run on the double capacity until Wednesday when it is anticipated that there would be fewer travellers to Tobago and more returns to Trinidad.

Sinanan said that the vessels were each about 75 to 80 per cent filled, especially headed to Tobago since last week.

“So far on the return to the Trinidad, there are a lot of empty seats. Just this past week one of the vessels returned to Trinidad with nine people. But we anticipate that by Wednesday that would change. We have quite a lot of capacity on the sea bridge. Since 2018 things have been running very smoothly on the sea bridge. The new vessels – the APT James and the Buccoo Reef have been doing very well. The Galleons passage has also been doing a single trip. We expect that things will continue well in the coming days,” he said.

And Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL) have also reported smooth operations for the Easter holidays.

CAL’s Head of Corporate Communications Dionne Ligoure told the Express via a what’s app message on Sunday, “Operations have been good so far. From Friday to Monday, we have 118 flights in the system providing 8,024 seats. Any other capacity adjustments will be handled operationally (meaning) on the actual day,” said Ligoure.

