Some Secondary School across Trinidad and Tobago will be opening their doors to some of their student population on Monday after some 10 months of closure as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley made this announcement during a press conference he hosted on Wednesday to update the country on the outcome of its ongoing response to the COVID-19 virus.
Stating that it’s roughly one month after the Christmas and New Year’s season, Rowley said that while there were instances of uncooperative behaviour, both in Tobago and in Trinidad, it can be safely said that the country have escaped the worst, unlike in some neighbouring territories where their report was that they did have some misbehaviour and it immediately reflected itself in numbers that were unwelcomed.
“Today we can say that we’ve come out of Christmas and New Year’s and the potential for partying and lack of cooperation did not result in any community spread that significantly changed our numbers.
So therefore, you can hold me now to the commitment that we’ve made that we would look at bringing out some particular cohorts of our students who need to come out to their place of learning.
Noting that the Education Minister had promised that it would be possible once warranted, Rowley said that he can confirm that the assurance given by the Education Minister is on.
“We have already begun to do some physical preparations…the relationship between the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education, that cooperative arrangement to be able to receive some teachers and some students in Form Five, Form Six on Monday, so next week we will make that step forward.
“So, we will bring those children out and we expect that they would be educated along the way.”
He said the expectation is that the students will come from home to the respective schools and then head straight back home, and added that while at school they will be expected to wear masks and be physically spaced apart in their classrooms.
The Prime Minister also noted that the country is in a good place with its rate of infection but warned about people becoming complacent and dropping their guard.
“If we had shown the graphs of how we have done over the months, many people would take the position that we’re doing well so we could open up more. That is not how we respond to this. The reason why we’re in the position that we’re in today, to be able to say that we’re doing reasonably well, is because we have been doing certain things. If we stop doing those things or we don’t do them effectively we would most certainly join the group of countries that did not do them or were not doing them, and you see what those results are in those places.
“Thankfully this COVID situation is not chronic. We have reasons to anticipate that it will eventually be overcome by our vaccination programme and our behaviour changes.
He said data now show that the country is in a fairly good place compared to where it could have been if things had gone pear-shaped, and drew reference to the recent publication of a worldwide study of countries COVID response performance, which ranked Trinidad and Tobago at 28, placing it in a category of countries that have done well.
“It’s a much better position to be in than one where we’re having now to think about locking down our borders, locking down our industries, locking down our workplaces. We have gone through that, upfront. It has been very painful, very costly.”
He said T&T’s current position is as a result of keeping the faith, and the implementation of a mask-wearing policy, something the science did not initially indicate but what countries like Kore and China implemented early in the game.
“It has turned that there is sound basis because our data…in August we were doubling our numbers every seven days. A little later in August we were doubling it every eight days but by the time we started having people use the mask, we started to expand the period of time in which the doubling takes place. If we kept on doubling the number every eight or every eighteen days, we certainly now would have been in a very bad situation.
Rowley noted that when the country started wearing masks, first on a voluntary basis and then mandatory, it doubled its infection rate numbers in a 92-day period, compare to doubling every seven, eight days, or eighteen days as the case might be.
“The rate of infection is much, much lower than it could have been if we were not doing certain things.
He said what has been noticed is that people have started dropping their guard or were not as sensitive to the idea of being sanitised or keeping their distance.
“In fact, much of the pressures that have been coming on the Government to ease up what we have been doing, are pressures about things that involve congregation, and that is the very thing that has worked for us. We started by staying home from work, staying away from people, shutting down churches and so on. That is what worked for us.
“If we go back to that because we’re in a relative good position, is only one result we’re going to get. We‘re going to go back to where we were.
“So while I hear the complaints, and we’re not insensitive, the taking of children out to schools on Monday is a managed response of working with the virus. We kept them home for almost a year. We now realise that we’re not badly infected as could have been, while we do have some element of infection in the country. There’s significant risk still but that risk remains manageable only because as a population we’re largely doing what is required to be done, and it has kept us relatively in a position that we can do that.
Rowley said there are a lot of countries in the world where taking a positive step forward is unthinkable because they‘re dealing with far more infection levels and deaths as well as the infections of the variants which worsened their conditions.
“The people who have to party is the biggest risk that we’re facing, and the people who will not take the vaccine. I’m hoping that a large proportion of our population will utilise the vaccines when they become available because if the vaccines are useful then the more people who are vaccinated, the fewer the locations for the virus to start a new operation centre,” Rowley said.
He noted that if a person is exposed to the virus and is not vaccinated then they stand a very good chance of becoming infected, and added that if the person is infected their body would respond in a certain way in fighting off the virus and the person would not then build up a viral load and thereby transmit the virus to others.