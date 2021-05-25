Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has given the assurance that there will be no abuse of power by members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) during the state of emergency.
Griffith, who was speaking during a TTPS press conference on Tuesday, said a major concern with regards to state of emergencies globally, is reports of abuse of power by police and military officers during such periods.
“So apart from the mission of the Trinidad and Tobago Police being to ensure that all adhere to the new regulations and laws that have been initiated to reduce the spread of the virus, I also want to ensure that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service will be remembered for being professional, courteous and respectful to all citizens.
“To make this happen, I would ask all citizens to please respect and adhere to the lawful directives made by the police when approached. If that is done, then obviously we will reciprocate.”
Griffith drew reference to the incidents of the Head of the El Shaddai Deliverance Ministries, Lincoln Doughty, being arrested by police for breaching the regulation and refusing to comply with the instructions of police officers, and that of a woman who when ticketed for not wearing a mask, responded by throwing the ticket in a drain, as examples of citizens refusing to be compliant with the law.
“We have a degree of responsibility as police officers but citizens have a degree of responsibility as well. I give the assurance to the public that one of the major policies that I intend to achieve is to ensure there’s minimum, if any, report of abuse by police officers during this period.
Stating that the police isn’t perfect, Griffith said mistakes will be made but that they would have learned from their mistakes in 1970, 1990 and 2011, and they would minimize that, with the TTPS having placed heavy emphasis on public relations, customer service training, to ensure that citizens will be treated with that degree of respect and professionalism.
He said as such, the TTPS has established a hotline (74-COVID) which citizens can use if they have any concerns or they can send an email to covid@ttps.gov.tt to clarify any legal concerns in terms of what citizens can or cannot do during this time.
“Based on you sending these call, these message, we will then be able to clarify some of the major issues that require such clarification, so that you will know exactly what to do.
“Let us start by letting you know your rights,” Griffith said.