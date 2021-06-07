With Trinidad and Tobago having acquired and administered both the AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines, and with the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine to arrive soon in the country, many citizens have questioned if it’s possible to be to fully vaccinated using a mixture of vaccines.
However, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said Trinidad and Tobago’s position is to use the same vaccine in administering both doses.
“What we know so far is that WHO (World Health Organisation) has approved vaccines meaning that you use the first dose of the same type of vaccine, for example, AstraZeneca you have as a first dose, you give AstraZeneca as a second dose. Sinopharm, you get that as a first dose, you use it as a second dose.
“What has been happening in certain territories around the world is possibly because of shortage and of course, because of research, they have been using a first dose of one type and a second dose of another type. In terms of early research, it is suggesting that there may be some improvement in the overall efficacy, but it’s early days yet so the national policy of Trinidad and Tobago as of this time, once you have one vaccine, you have a first dose and a second dose from the same vaccine.
The CMO, who was speaking during Monday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference, said with early research still ongoing, they will see if that bears any fruit as the months and weeks go by, but for now the policy is first and second doses of the same type of vaccine.
Parasram also shed some light on the protection rate of the Sinopharm vaccine.
“Different endpoints are given by different vaccine manufacturers in terms of their trials. The one Sinopharm would have used was the protection from severe disease or death and their rate is 78.1 per cent, so in 78.1 per cent of the people that take Sinopharm you get that full rate of protection. Having said that, generally speaking you get milder disease in even beyond that 78.1, so their rate if you’re looking at a rate is 78.1 per cent protection.”