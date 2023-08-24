T&TEC says it is aware of a video circulating on social media showing two men identified as “fake T&TEC employees” allegedly attempting to gain forced entry to a homeowner’s property.
T&TEC confirmed that both men are employees of a legitimate T&TEC contractor and were in the conduct of legitimate T&TEC business.
“Unfortunately, due to an error in directions, the contractors visited the wrong house, on the opposite side of the street. We however wish to commend the actions of the customer who, being uncertain about the identity of the persons at the gate, refused to open and contacted the Commission to verify if employees were scheduled to visit their home. “
T&TEC says it does, on occasion, carry out checks of meters and needs to access customers’ properties to do so.
Employees or representatives are required to display their Commission issued identification and/or present it on request.
T&TEC is aware that criminals do impersonate legitimate companies as a cover for unlawful activities and we remind our customers that, if in doubt, they should call our Security Department according to the area of residence (see table below):
Area Contact number/s
Central 636-8107 ext 9552
South Area Office: 652-0877
Point Fortin: 648-2903
Rio Claro: 644-2331/724-6542
East Area Office: 643-5332/724-6555
Mt Hope: 663-8832 ext 2388/687-7824
Sangre Grande: 668-5963
North/West 623-5070 ext 1262/724-6549
623-2611 ext 2395/371-4572
Tobago 639-2021/639-0746