The public’s help is being sought by the police to find Khadija Bain, 15, and Delisha Abbot, 34.
Bain of Ojeer Street, St Margaret’s, was last seen on October 5 while Abbot of Davis Ground Terrace, D’Abadie, was last seen on September 12.
Anyone with information that can help locate Bain, can call the St. Margaret’s police station at 659-2530.
The Arima police station can be contacted at 667-3563 for any info that can assist in relation to Abbot.
In both instances, the police can be reached at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or through any police station. A report can also be made via the TTPS App.