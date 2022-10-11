Two missing females

Delisha Abbot, left, and Khadija Bain 

The public’s help is being sought by the police to find Khadija Bain, 15, and Delisha Abbot, 34.

Bain of Ojeer Street, St Margaret’s, was last seen on October 5 while Abbot of Davis Ground Terrace, D’Abadie, was last seen on September 12.

Anyone with information that can help locate Bain, can call the St. Margaret’s police station at 659-2530.

The Arima police station can be contacted at 667-3563 for any info that can assist in relation to Abbot.

In both instances, the police can be reached at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or through any police station. A report can also be made via the TTPS App.

