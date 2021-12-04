“THEY are putting my officers to death.”
These were the words of Commissioner of Prisons Dennis Pulchan yesterday afternoon after being made aware of the ruling from Justice Devindra Rampersad that he cannot allow prison officers to carry firearms when they are off-duty.
Pulchan noted that the attorneys for the Prison Service had already begun the appeal process of the decision.
However, even with this in mind, he said he was concerned.
“At the end of the day, I, just like the (Prison) Service, am commanded by the court. I don’t make the laws. So we would have to adhere to the final decisions of the system. And we have engaged the appeal process of this system. But from just a cursory observation, what can I say about this? They are putting my officers to death,” Pulchan said.
President of the Prison Officers’ Association, Cerron Richards, expressed similar sentiments.
“The only feeling I have after being informed about this ruling is one of concern and worry. I am interested in reading the judgment fully and seeing how the decision came about. But for now, I have been informed that the appeal process has already been started and as such, I will save our energies for our meeting with the Prime Minister,” Richards said.
He noted that on Thursday, the association had written and delivered a letter to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley with the intent of meeting with him in his capacity as head of the National Security Council.
“We are hopeful, given his recent remarks, that this meeting can take place by next week and we will be treating with utmost paramount importance the safety of our officers, both on and off duty. We have several proposals and we are very much awaiting our conversation,” Richards said.