The police is still seeking the public’s help to find Jeremiah Levi St Hillaire and Shashi Samad.
Hillaire, 21, of Upper Moraldo Street, Maraval was last seen on March 9.
Samad, 30, of Rampersad Trace, Vega de Oropouche was last seen on June 10. News reports stated two days after he went missing, a body burnt beyond recognition was found in a car in Sangre Grande and the vehicle, a Nissan Almera was identified as belonging to Samad.
The police on Wednesday posted to its social media page that it was still searching for Samad and anyone with information that can help find him, can call the Sangre Grande police station at 668-2444.
Anyone who can help locate St Hillaire can call the Morvant police station at 629-2001.
In both instances, the police can be reached at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or through any police station. A report can also be made via the TTPS App.