A New Grant family is trying to come to terms with Sunday’s fatal chopping incident that left two relatives dead and two others hospitalised with serious wounds.
The attack, which was carried out by a relative, resulted in 35-year-old Monica Jagroop being fatally chopped several times about the body at her School Trace home while her brother-in-law, Anterro McQueen, 52, also died after being chopped on the neck.
Monica’s father, Manickchand Jagroop, was chopped across the face and her sister, Indra Jagroop, who is McQueen’s wife, was chopped on the shoulder and face.
Her left hand was severed in the attack.
Manickchand Jagroop’s son, Ricky Jagroop, told the Express yesterday his family is still traumatised by the incident.
“Right now my children are trembling. They’re frightened and they cannot stay by themselves. I took them by my cousin and they spent the night there because what happened is still a trauma for them.”
He said his mother Myna keeps pacing back and forth and has not been able to stay calm.
Jagroop said his father and sister were in stable condition.
“My father is coming along, and they’re trying to have my sister’s hand reattached but she’s a bit weak due to the amount of blood she lost. But she’s in a stable condition, too.”
He said police have been in constant contact with him since the incident and have been enquiring if the suspect has been seen in the area or if he has made any contact with the family.
Jagroop said if he saw the suspect, he would not get near him.
“If he’s being aggressive I would not be close to him and while talking with him I will ask him if he want me to carry him to the police station. If he don’t want the police to hold him, I will ask if he want me to carry him in and I will carry him straight to the police station...I would prefer for him to go into the station. I wouldn’t really like for him to be killed by the police or anything like that.”
He said the family has started making funeral arrangements but no date has been set as yet for the final rites of his sister and brother-in-law.