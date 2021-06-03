Lopinot residents banded together to apprehend two men, after they robbed people in the community at gunpoint.
Just after midday yesterday, police received information of a robbery in progress along Lopinot Main Road, in the vicinity of Surrey Village.
The officers were informed that three men attempted to rob a resident of the area.
However, as the suspects attempted to flee the scene, the victim raised an alarm and residents rushed to his support.
Residents were able to detain one of the suspects and a search was conducted for the other two.
Officers of Arouca police station and the Northern Division Task Force responded and aided residents in a search of a forested area off the roadway where the second man was held.
The third gunman had yet to be captured up to press time last night.