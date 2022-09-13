The police service is mourning the deaths of sergeant Deon Garfield Mapp and constable Aston Mahades Khadoo.
Mapp, 44, died on September 5 while Khadoo, 53, passed away on September 9.
Sergeant Mapp was only one month ago promoted to the rank of sergeant. He enlisted in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) on April 8, 2002, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Cpl Darren Baptiste remembered Mapp, who held one of the highest crime detection rates on the island for the past five years, as an honest and trustworthy officer whose commitment to duty was unmatched. He was a God-fearing man who worked tirelessly, with passion and dedication. He will be missed by his colleagues at the Canine Operational/ Tobago Branch and by extension the TTPS, for being an essential part of the team and serving with the utmost integrity, the police’s post added.
Sgt Mapp leaves to mourn his wife, two children, mother, father and two siblings.
Constable Khadoo enlisted into the TTPS on April 7 1997 as a Special Reserve Police (SRP). He was absorbed on June 22 2001 and he served a total of 25 years.
He will be remembered for his stints in the E999 Division, St Margaret’s police station, Tableland police station and at the Princes Town police station.
The officers at the Princes Town police station fondly remembered Khadoo as unapologetically funny and forthright. He was fondly known as the “Soupman”, as he was known to make great soups.
The most memorable trait of PC Khadoo was his vociferous, action approach to his job. He was especially pleased whenever he had the occasion to “lock-up” someone, the post said.
Khadoo leaves to mourn his girlfriend and two daughters.
The Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob and the executive members of the TTPS extended condolences to Mapp and Khadoo’s family, friends, and colleagues.