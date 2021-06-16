Desperate to find her daughter’s body, the mother of missing Kadijah Flament led a group of relatives through bushes along the M2 Ring Road near Ste Madeleine this morning.
Anastasia Flament, the mother of five, said she was prepared to search day and night, with or without the help of police officers.
Flament, 44, said she had accepted that her second born child was dead. “But I cannot sit at home and do nothing. I am going to find her. Her body is hidden somewhere and if the police can’t continue the search, I will.”
The mother said she gathered her children, nieces, nephews and close friends to search for her daughter.
“I listened to the rumours and if the people left Tarodale close to curfew hours they would not go far, they would not pass police stations. I feel the body was dumped somewhere along this M2 Ring Road,” she said.
Flament pleaded with citizens to join her family in the search and to assist in bringing closure for her nine-year-old granddaughter.
“We cannot allow this to be forgotten. A mother was murdered. A child is now without a mother. We have to find her and get justice for this brutal act,” she said.
Flament said she last spoke with her daughter on the day before she was reported missing. “Her boyfriend contacted me when she did not come home and I called her phone. She answered and said she was in Town and would come home soon. I did not think she was in danger,” she said.
Kadijah was reported missing by an aunt on June 7.
Last Saturday, police arrested a woman described as Kadijah’s close friend at an apartment building in San Fernando. In a video posted to social media, the woman was heard screaming as she was being taken away by police officers.
Relatives said searches were also conducted near the Brian Lara Stadiun, the Reform area and back roads in Palmyra.